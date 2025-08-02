Screenwriter David Loughery On Wesley Snipes Demanding A Sex Scene With Jennifer Lopez

Famed Hollywood script doctor David Loughery was asked at a recent Q&A session with students at New York film school what his craziest rewrite was.



"Oh that's a good question. That would have to be the time I was summoned to the set of "Money Train" in November 1994 by a frantic director and handed a notorized letter, the wording of which I recall vividly to this day.



It read "Mr Snipes hereby gives notice to formally invoke clause 19 of his contract with Columbia Pictures, such that the shooting script for "Money Train" be revised to include a love scene between his character John Robinson and lead female role Grace Santiago. The revised script should be submitted to Mr Snipes for approval no later than three working days from receipt of this letter."



After being told that this was in fact a serious requirement, I enquired where exactly they expected me to shoehorn this new scene in. Or how I was supposed to go about placing these two (not romantically-linked) characters in a bedroom setting. The answer? "You're the writer, figure it out."



In the shooting script, the question of a romance between these two characters was resolved in a scene in a boxing ring, whereby they admit to being attracted to one another, but with Wesley's character insisting that nothing can happen between them out of respect to Woody Harrelson's character.



I chose the end of this day to insert a scene. Let me just get the script up so that I can read verbatim.



"INT. JOHN'S APARTMENT - NIGHT



A knock on the door. John comes out of the bedroom, shirtless. He goes to the door and opens it, revealing Grace standing in the half light of the hall. She seems unsure, embarrassed to be here. John lowers his head, touches his forehead to hers.



GRACE: "Round Two."



John reaches out and brings Grace into the room. He takes her in his arms and kisses her deeply. With his foot, he knocks the door shut."



I submitted this edit, and awaited the response from Mr Snipes. It was not long in coming. "Rejected, not explicit enough." Oh dear. I added a cut back to this scene which read as follows.



"INT JOHN'S APARTMENT - NIGHT



On the bed and on the floor, John and Grace make love with building intensity. For them, the rest of the world does not exist."



Surely this would be explicit enough for an action movie? Not so. "Nice idea to cross cut here. We should cut back to them again for more." Dear lord.



"INT. JOHN'S APARTMENT - NIGHT



John and Grace build to a shattering climax."



Nowhere to go from here surely. Not so. "Good job. Let's have Charlie [Woody's character] walk in on them post-coitis and see what he's missing."



"EXT. JOHN'S STREET - EARLY MORNING



Snow is falling as Charlie comes down the sidewalk. He probes his mouth for loose teeth. Before entering John's building, he scoops up a handful of snow and uses it to wash the dried blood off his face.



INT. JOHN'S APARTMENT - EARLY MORNING



Charlie enters John's bedroom to see John and Grace lie together naked, their bodies perfectly intertwined, sleeping peacefully. He wears a pained expression."



Finally, the news I longed for. "These edits have been approved." Not your typical day at the office to say the least."