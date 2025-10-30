JadeOwl
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2009
- Messages
- 4,887
- Reaction score
- 4,144
I will reserve judgment on the movie until I see it, but there are a couple of things I can say from the trailer alone:
- If Sydney’s daughter is supposed to be a teenager, McKenna Grace would’ve been a much better fit, but I can understand why they cast her as the friend instead. That kid’s workload is absolutely fucking insane, and there’s no chance she was going to commit as the new lead for this franchise.
- That being said, Isabel May is not the right fit for the part. I know 24-year-olds play 15-year-olds all the time, but that girl has a grown-ass woman’s face. A hot grown-ass woman’s face, but still. The fact that she’s 5cm taller than Neve Campbell doesn’t help either. They should’ve gone with an actress in her 20s who still had some baby fat in her face and was somewhat shorter.