The Highland Council, which recently cut key funding to disability services due to being 'overwhelmed', has launched plans to make the world-renowned region a 'sanctuary' for thousands of fake asylum seekers from the likes of Syria and Afghanistan in order to mitigate the 'overwhelmed' region's supposed population shortage.
I know the Highlands is a popular tourist destination for many Americans. What's your thoughts on this - would having unvetted young men from third world countries prowling about Loch Ness put you off making the trip of a lifetime?
UK council ‘hope welcoming more refugees will boost shrinking population’
Scottish officials hope an influx of asylum seekers will help plug the gap left by an ageing rural population.
www.express.co.uk