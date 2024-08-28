Crime Scott Peterson

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

I'm watching the new Peacock documentary. Thoughts?

The thing that got me, and I'm not saying he didn't do it, but it confused me as to why he described the island he saw in quite fine detail right by where his wife and baby's bodies were found. Why would he shoot himself in the foot like that?I have no doubt Gone Girl was based on him, the book not so much but choosing Ben Affleck he not only looks like him but behaved, smiled in moments he shouldn't have and looked guilty as sin.

But holy shirtballs has he changed in the 20 years, he looks nothing like how he did before he got locked up.
 
He's a piece of shit. An adulterer who ended his own bloodline and killed his wife all because he wanted to go back his life as a bachelor. Despicable.

He shouldn't have had his sentence reduced from the death penalty down to life. Thanks, California.
 
I don't like the death penalty just in case. I can't stand him and again I'm not saying he didn't do it, but isn't the island thing a bit weird?
 
I also hate that the woman he had on the side who didn't know he was married was ridiculed so harshly when she actually came forward herself.
 
On the bright side, I'm sure he meets lots of singles in the can

Edit: looked up some old photos, this mfer looks like Ben Affleck and Oscar De La Hoya performed Dragonball Z fusion
 
Did she really not know? Most side pieces know that they are.

I think those shows do a good job of blurring the lines to make criminals seem potentially innocent.

This guy was a cheating lowlife so even if he is innocent this is karma getting him for being human trash.
 
I haven't seen the documentary. My memory of this asswipe is a bit hazy at the moment as his trial took place while I was still in high school. All I remember is that after killing his wife, he changed his hair color, grabbed his passport, and made plans to flee to Mexico. He used the fishing golfing trip as an alibi.
 
Did you see the last documentary with the recordings of their conversations when the cops had her record everything? He was travelling for work and used to stop in on her midway. He admitted to her that he lied, that his wife was dead then changed his story that she'd gone missing.
 
I can't remember much about the trial. Will watch tonight. All i remember is my mom was heavily invested in it and the concensus seemed to be that he did it. I was surprised to see people coming out today saying he may be innocent.
 
It's just fishy (lol) that he described in fine detail the location and description of the island where they were found close by. I think he smothered or strangled her so there was no blood to clean up in the house and then dumped her and his unborn son. Which tragically wasn't with his mum when they found them :(
 
I was obsessed with this case when it first happened, followed it every day in the newspapers, mostly cause Laci looks exactly like Sandra Bullock in Demolition Man😍


Netflix just dropped a good 3 part documentary on it a few days ago, I enjoyed it, havent watched the Peacock companion piece yet but I'll probably check it out soon


 
This is the 3rd doco I've watched on it, the Netflix one was indeed good.

Being I didn't live here I didn't know anything about it till I saw the first documentary, it didn't hit worldwide news.
 
Didn't want to be a dad and sure as fuck didn't want to pay child support, what a piece of shit.
 
I mean who orders a very specific In n Out meal just after being told their wife and child had been found dead?
 
Yea, I enjoyed the doc from a few years back also

Not trying to thread jack but we got a small convo going on about this in the Mayberry if you feel like chiming in


American Murder : Laci Peterson(Netflix True Crime Documentary)

Watched all 3 parts of this documentary yesterday and it was so dang good that I decided to watch it again overnight Theres been other great documentaries about this case so theres no new Earth shattering revelations in here but its a good watch if youre interested in this case or true crime...
Thats all it comes down to, he was a selfish narcissistic piece of shit who didnt want to be a dad and he did not expect the entire country to become obsessed with this crime and the spotlight he would be dealing with

He obviously drastically underestimated how much America loves beautiful white women that go missing LoL
 
There's a podcast, "Reasonable Doubt", with elite defense attorney Mark Gallegos and he addresses this case.

He's also the lead on the Mendes brothers. Which is another interesting case... Sad really
 
I just looked up his article on Wikipedia. The guy is a psychopath. He told everybody that he was going on a golfing trip on Christmas Eve, but instead went "fishing" in the Berkeley Marina. The detective who arrived at his house on the day Peterson filed a missing person report described the latter as a cold, arrogant man who seemed unperturbed by the fact that his wife was missing.

Also, now that you've received your American citizenship, it's high time you ditch the spelling of the word "mum" and adopt our manner of spelling ("mom") instead.
 
I personally believe he did not kill his wife. I think most of his behavior was based on the fact he was trying to hide his affair. What gets me is why would he dump a body his wife’s body the same place he was said he was fishing, putting him at that spot. If I was a killer, I would put myself far from where the dump site of the body is.

It was common knowledge to the public where Scott was fishing. If someone else did kill Laci that is the perfect spot where someone could dump the body to frame him.
 
