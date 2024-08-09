Scott D’Amore new president of the return of: Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion.

David Street
Use skills
@Brown
- Joined
- May 30, 2016
- Messages
- 2,902
- Reaction score
- 2,037
Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore is officially the new promoter for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, which will relaunch this fall.
Maple Leaf Wrestling was the unofficial name in the 1970s and 1980s of the professional wrestling promotion run by Frank Tunney in Toronto, Ontario. What's old is new again as Scott D'Amore announced the relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling as of August 8, which happens to be his 50th birthday.
I am a bit confused thought WWE had bought them? So do not think they got the old events. Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc filed to trademark "Maple Leaf Wrestling." The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins, who handles many trademark filings for wrestlers. The address listed on the filing is the same address to the Border City Wrestling school, which is run by Scott D'Amore. Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Clothing jackets; Hooded sweatshirts, so looking forward to MLW clothes.
Maple Leaf Wrestling was the unofficial name in the 1970s and 1980s of the professional wrestling promotion run by Frank Tunney in Toronto, Ontario. What's old is new again as Scott D'Amore announced the relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling as of August 8, which happens to be his 50th birthday.
I am a bit confused thought WWE had bought them? So do not think they got the old events. Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc filed to trademark "Maple Leaf Wrestling." The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins, who handles many trademark filings for wrestlers. The address listed on the filing is the same address to the Border City Wrestling school, which is run by Scott D'Amore. Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Clothing jackets; Hooded sweatshirts, so looking forward to MLW clothes.
Scott D'Amore spearheading return of Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion
Former TNA President Scott D'Amore is resurrecting the Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion.
www.postwrestling.com
Last edited: