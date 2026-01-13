SurferH2O
SurferH2O
RIP Scott.... dead at 68. Prostate cancer got him.
Here's what made him great.
- He donated a ton to disaster relief... on many occasions.
- He gave a voice to office workers who felt trapped in bureaucracy, bad management, and corporate nonsense.
- The strip helped normalize criticism of inefficient management and corporate jargon long before it was fashionable.
- He mocked pointless meetings, buzzwords with no substance, promotions based on politics, not competence.
- He advocated for practical thinking over ideology
- He went with what actually worked in a technical, project management, and business setting instead of what should work.
- He resonated with analytical minds, which was rare.
- He consistently encouraged people to question narratives, authority, and consensus views.
- He embraced the core principle of independent thought.
Here's what ruffled feathers
Adams reacted to a Rasmussen Reports poll (conducted February 13-15, 2023) that asked 1,000 American adults whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "It's OK to be white".
- Among Black respondents (about 13% of the sample): 53% agreed, 26% disagreed, and 21% were not sure (combining to 47% who did not affirmatively agree).
For an analytical thinker, that was harsh.
When I consider a person, it's a mixed bag, unless it's Jesus Christ or the Virgin Mary (oh yeah... I went there). He did a lot of very good things and clearly had an impact. He's a hero to many engineers, programmers, project managers, business analysts, and those who work with large corporations.
