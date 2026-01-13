  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Scott Adams (Dilbert Creator) RIP

SurferH2O

SurferH2O

Surf 4 Life
@Steel
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
33,591
Reaction score
88,915
RIP Scott.... dead at 68. Prostate cancer got him.

Here's what made him great.
  • He donated a ton to disaster relief... on many occasions.
  • He gave a voice to office workers who felt trapped in bureaucracy, bad management, and corporate nonsense.
  • The strip helped normalize criticism of inefficient management and corporate jargon long before it was fashionable.
  • He mocked pointless meetings, buzzwords with no substance, promotions based on politics, not competence.
  • He advocated for practical thinking over ideology
  • He went with what actually worked in a technical, project management, and business setting instead of what should work.
  • He resonated with analytical minds, which was rare.
  • He consistently encouraged people to question narratives, authority, and consensus views.
  • He embraced the core principle of independent thought.

Here's what ruffled feathers

Adams reacted to a Rasmussen Reports poll (conducted February 13-15, 2023) that asked 1,000 American adults whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "It's OK to be white".
  • Among Black respondents (about 13% of the sample): 53% agreed, 26% disagreed, and 21% were not sure (combining to 47% who did not affirmatively agree).
Adams interpreted this as evidence that "nearly half" of Black Americans were "not OK with white people." He then escalated dramatically: "If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people... that's a hate group. And I don't want anything to do with them."

For an analytical thinker, that was harsh.

When I consider a person, it's a mixed bag, unless it's Jesus Christ or the Virgin Mary (oh yeah... I went there). He did a lot of very good things and clearly had an impact. He's a hero to many engineers, programmers, project managers, business analysts, and those who work with large corporations.
 
Last edited:
syct23 said:
Shouldn’t this be in the Mayberry..
Click to expand...

You may be right. But, I saw this thread on the other site I frequent, and the Lefties immediately turned it into a War Room type of thread shitting all over him, so I thought I would cut to the chase. If the staff wants to move it, I have zero issues with that call.

Back to work....

RIP Scott Adams.
 
RIP

Seems like the cancer drug he got from trump a decade ago prolonged his life. I’m just assuming here. Hopefully it helped with the trials, since it was experimental I believe.

Hopefully his last little bit of time on earth wasn’t painful.
 
UberHere said:
One of the best comic strips of all time. Don’t know much about the man other than the left hated him for his tweets.
Click to expand...

He hated black people so you would have loved him just like Whippy.

I enjoyed Dilbert for years, shame he lost his mind.

dilbert_bah.png
 
SurferH2O said:
You may be right. But, I saw this thread on the other site I frequent, and the Lefties immediately turned it into a War Room type of thread shitting all over him, so I thought I would cut to the chase. If the staff wants to move it, I have zero issues with that call.

Back to work....

RIP Scott Adams.
Click to expand...
You use the word Lefties like a kid who just discovered the F word..

Rip cartoon man.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,100
Messages
58,414,872
Members
176,031
Latest member
Golden Rhino

Share this page

Back
Top