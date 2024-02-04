Score a KO, Get Yourself Suspended: The Charles Radtke Edition!

Siver!
UFC expands push to prevent internal betting
If UFC fighters, coaches or others around the sport attempt to place a prohibited bet on a fight, it would be flagged through a new program that seeks to expand the MMA company's compliance with gambling regulations.
UFC fighters also will be sent a compliance training video Wednesday regarding sports betting, presented by U.S. Integrity. The video states that prohibited bettors include "anyone with inside knowledge of participants in MMA matches."
"These prohibited insiders can be a coach, manager, handler, athletic trainer, medical professional staff, relative living in the same household as an athlete and/or any person with access to non-public information regarding participants in any match," the video says.
Charlie Radtke scores the KO, then instantly announces his whole team just made a bunch of money on the fight.
Suspension incoming.
All of this is now wasted.