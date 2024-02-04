Score a KO, Get Yourself Suspended: The Charles Radtke Edition!

Siver!

Siver!

www.espn.co.uk

UFC expands push to prevent internal betting

If UFC fighters, coaches or others around the sport attempt to place a prohibited bet on a fight, it would be flagged through a new program that seeks to expand the MMA company's compliance with gambling regulations.
UFC fighters also will be sent a compliance training video Wednesday regarding sports betting, presented by U.S. Integrity. The video states that prohibited bettors include "anyone with inside knowledge of participants in MMA matches."

"These prohibited insiders can be a coach, manager, handler, athletic trainer, medical professional staff, relative living in the same household as an athlete and/or any person with access to non-public information regarding participants in any match," the video says.

Charlie Radtke scores the KO, then instantly announces his whole team just made a bunch of money on the fight.

Suspension incoming.



All of this is now wasted.
 
www.espn.co.uk

www.espn.co.uk

Inside information if you believe that your fighter will beat the other fighter? I mean, these guys are banking on that to make more money from the win bonus.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
Inside information if you believe that your fighter will beat the other fighter? I mean, these guys are banking on that to make more money from the win bonus.
You can't have belief in a friend. Its against the law
 
Senbonzakura said:
You can't have belief in a friend. Its against the law
I guess.

I mean if you know that your opponent is going to throw the fight, and you bet big bucks on your guy to win, I can see that maybe being an issue. Or of course if you bet against you own guy because you know that he is hurt.
 
did he say betting?

or did he mean a win bonus he would share with his team?

(i missed it)
 
Guy just goes all in, full tard in his post fight speeches. Full throttle mong.

Homie's like, "Fuck it, let's ride this trailer right off da cliff."
 
Did he say his team? I thought he referenced friends in the crowd.
 
He’s so impressive in his ability to self sabotage. First the f bomb and now this.
Might be the worst of all time on the mic
 
DpKyv0wW0AEw3Lx.jpg
 
I don't think he broke any rule. He's just saying his boys believed in him and bet him as the underdog. He didn't have any inside knowledge of the other camp.
 
