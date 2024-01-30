Scool placement

Anybody here with kids ever have to fight the school department to get your kid placed in a different school?



Our son is 10 and he just went for a five hour neuropsych evaluation. He was diagnosed with ADHD, mild autism, tourette's syndrome, dyslexia and dysgraphia. Poor kid got it all.



The school system in our city would have to pay for him to go to a special school if they can't give him what he needs in public school. The school near us is over $60,000 a year so they are obviously fighting us on it even though the neuropsych doctor and the school psychologist both recommended it. We were told to hire an advocate for the meetings with the school. If anyone has any experience with this my question is, is it worth it to hire the advocate or is better to just come in with a lawyer right away? It's not the money for the advocate that's an issue it's that we've been told we're going to need a lawyer either way so I'm wondering if it speeds up the process if you just come right in with a lawyer or do you take your chances with advocate first? Might be pie in the sky but we're really hoping to have this done by next school year. I have no experience with this kind of thing at all so was curious if anyone here has