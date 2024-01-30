Scool placement

Anybody here with kids ever have to fight the school department to get your kid placed in a different school?

Our son is 10 and he just went for a five hour neuropsych evaluation. He was diagnosed with ADHD, mild autism, tourette's syndrome, dyslexia and dysgraphia. Poor kid got it all.

The school system in our city would have to pay for him to go to a special school if they can't give him what he needs in public school. The school near us is over $60,000 a year so they are obviously fighting us on it even though the neuropsych doctor and the school psychologist both recommended it. We were told to hire an advocate for the meetings with the school. If anyone has any experience with this my question is, is it worth it to hire the advocate or is better to just come in with a lawyer right away? It's not the money for the advocate that's an issue it's that we've been told we're going to need a lawyer either way so I'm wondering if it speeds up the process if you just come right in with a lawyer or do you take your chances with advocate first? Might be pie in the sky but we're really hoping to have this done by next school year. I have no experience with this kind of thing at all so was curious if anyone here has
 
If the Advocate is appointed go with the advocate first, see what the game plan is going to be.

That way you will know right off the bat if you can even afford a lawyer well attempting to pay the $60,000 a year tuition.
 
The lawyer luckily isn't an issue for us. I was more curious if the lawyer speeds up the process opposed to using an advocate first
 
Did you consider going to the local press instead of forking over money to a lawyer?

Seems, if what you say is true, that such a story would make the school look like corrupt total money pinching assholes.


Also, maybe you don't need to shell out big money to strengthen your case. Can you seek an opinion from a child study team or anyone in the special ed world?

My mom had her career in special Ed administration. It is a relatively small and tightly knit community, mostly full of people who do genuinely care about helping kids who need the help.
 
Not necessarily,
It might speed things up a bit or just keep things status quo if you invest in a lawyer who is specialized within the field you are requesting.

If you get a lawyer who is not as in-tuned to such cases, you are looking at weeks of not months of legal research. Which of course is tallied by the hour.

If you go to an advocate they can help you put a plan together first and they are already well aware of the question you may need to be answered, that is their specialty.
 
So, each of the 5 separate diagnosis listed will likely require many expensive and time consuming appointments to a "specialist" in each field to prescribe a pill or 2 that "may" give your child a chance of being "normal".

I'll stop. Sorry ANYONE is forced to endure a "diagnosis" of "professionals".
 
We're so far going by what the neuropsych doctor told us. She said it doesn't matter the school system, they will fight it. My wife's cousin just went through this as well and she had to get a lawyer. The advocate is who we'd see to try to avoid getting a lawyer but I'm more concerned with speeding the process up, not the cost of the lawyer. I live in a small town on the coast in Massachusetts, there's not much for press here. This isn't uncommon anyway, the school will argue they can provide the services needed and you have to prove they can't
 
<36>
 
Was going to make a smart ass comment regards to spelling in title. Then I read this an heart melted . That's rough on both him and yall probably harder on you . Hope it works out and fight like mad til you get him what he needs.
 
Go for attorney. Get one that will take the case pro-bono or with a small retainer and they'll be highly motivated to fix the issue since they only get paid if they prevail. Advocate isn't a regulated profession title, anyone can claim to be one. Advocates don't know the law, they don't know the mental health field, they're not at risk of disbarment if they do or say something stupid. They're also not motivated to fix the issue because the longer it drags on the more money they make from you in billable hours.
 
The school knows they aren't the best place for the kid, they don't care so they are going to use the system to give you the run around. You are trying, seemingly to use the system also.
That is their system, bad move.

Right now the school is trying to avoid solving YOUR problem.

They will be much more motivated to solve their problem.
So make it THEIR problem.

Fastest way from point A to point B would be for the kid to act out in school. Then the school sees they can't handle the kid and THEY become motivated to place the child elsewhere.

If that isn't feasible than your best bet is to get someone within the special ed community on your side. Child study team, social worker, case manager, school psychologist.

In the meantime annoy the shit out of the school administration.
Complain about everything.
Look for any way you can claim discrimination.
Bury them in paperwork.
Start building a big fat folder and making people not want to deal with you or hear your voice and make them uncomfortable. Smiles all the way.

Make friends with someone at the board of education, ideally a rich trophy wife liberal "save the children" bleeding heart type who is already good with spending other people's money to get what she wants.
 
<DisgustingHHH>
 
All I can say is keep fighting. Do your research and everything you can gather on the disability and discrimination laws in your state and circumstances to make your case. An attorney would definitely be helpful.
 
