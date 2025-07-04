Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,648
- Reaction score
- 2,455
Scientists define six traits that make a person ‘cool’ – and they transcend borders
Findings may help better understand role played by some traits in establishing social hierarchies
www.independent.co.uk
In spite of cultural variations, cool people were universally perceived as being more extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous, researchers from the American Psychological Association found.
Hi Sherdog!