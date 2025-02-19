Science and pityfucks

Lord Pyjamas
As a man of science doing a lot of that stuff.
Pityfucks have always interested me.
I don't walk into punches on a regular basis but when I do, I most often get pityfucked by women.
What if we could recreate that without random violence happening to me.
There must be a function for it in the female brain.
Sadly I did not get the funds I was hoping for, for this study.
But what if we could game the system!
Say, I walk into a club and say something girly like "I really love cats!" or "Hillary Clinton" is super great.
(yeah I have been out of the game for awhile).
And then my friend punches me three times in the face.
Would I be able to collect from that?
Have any of you done greater studies about it?
