Schwarzenegger 80's Action

MV5BMTQ4NzE2NDkzMF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNzkxOTAxMTI@._V1_.jpg



These are the 80's movies now. Remember Total Recall was 1990.

So lets devote this thread to the 80's ACTION output. Yes I know theres other movies he did but aint no way any of those gonna beat these, so let's cut the bullshit.
 
Arnold in that one picture holding the axe, got more charisma than 1000 other regular people.
 
The soundtracks to Conan, Terminator, and Predator are all incredible. Gotta give the Nod to Terminator in that category though, ultimatley.
 
Of course people just gonna go "well what about______??"

Raw Deal aint gonna beat none of the movies in the poll
Bro. He's hip firing 300 yards from a moving car...
 
Will always be Terminator for me. The perfect casting for the role, iconic execution of the concept and even though Predator is the stiffest competition imo, that film had an all star line up of big badass 80s guys and an instant classic antagonist.
Terminator was just AS, terrifying as the antagonist vs a waitress and a soldier sent on a one way trip.
The seige on the police station alone... Arnold's best film imo
 
Predator and Terminator are both at the top for me.

I rewatched the Running Man a few weeks back and it’s really bad.
 
Predator and Terminator are both at the top for me.

I rewatched the Running Man a few weeks back and it’s really bad.
It aint aged as well as the other movies, and the book it's based on is way better, but it's still dumb 80's fun.


It's too bad video games back then couldnt handle this kind of action, shit's begging to be a game, just so this maginficent guy could be in it




pg43Xbv.gif



Smash TV was as good as we could get


fb2f83_aad4248f601a418ba0131da7923cb0e3~mv2.png
 
Terminator ia probably my favorite movie. So I gotta go with that.
 
Will always be Terminator for me. The perfect casting for the role, iconic execution of the concept and even though Predator is the stiffest competition imo, that film had an all star line up of big badass 80s guys and an instant classic antagonist.
Terminator was just AS, terrifying as the antagonist vs a waitress and a soldier sent on a one way trip.
The seige on the police station alone... Arnold's best film imo
Cant go wrong with either of those tbh
 
Favourite is The Terminator, but not exactly what I’d call an Arnie film, per se.

Top 3 are interchangeable but right now I’m going Predator > Running Man > Commando.

Was never a big Conan fan, tbh.
 
Terminator, easy. Had Arnold's acting career never taken off, he'd still be looked back upon and laughed at because his acting was horrible. No one says that today. Arnold was a genius business wise and he was also very machiavellian about what he was willing to do which means that there have been rumors of him letting not only movie people but Joe Wieder before that have their fun with that legendary body. He seemed to be very, very shrewd and aggressive with his goals in America. He made Stallone into an enemy just to motivate his own ambitions and talked shit about him because there was a time when he wasn't in that league. Stallone made an admission in the recent netflix docu that Arnold was the better action star which hurts to hear because nothing that Arnold gave us rivals the Rocky character, at least to me.

But anyway, i'm getting way too into the shit, Arnold did struggle and he was not an actor but he was hardworking, disciplined and got the most out of what he had, any way he had to. His movies got better and better as his clout grew. By the 90's, Stallone was trying to keep up with his crappy sci-fi movies like Judge Dredd.
 
Terminator, easy. Had Arnold's acting career never taken off, he'd still be looked back upon and laughed at because his acting was horrible. No one says that today. Arnold was a genius business wise and he was also very machiavellian about what he was willing to do which means that there have been rumors of him letting not only movie people but Joe Wieder before that have their fun with that legendary body. He seemed to be very, very shrewd and aggressive with his goals in America. He made Stallone into an enemy just to motivate his own ambitions and talked shit about him because there was a time when he wasn't in that league. Stallone made an admission in the recent netflix docu that Arnold was the better action star which hurts to hear because nothing that Arnold gave us rivals the Rocky character, at least to me.

But anyway, i'm getting way too into the shit, Arnold did struggle and he was not an actor but he was hardworking, disciplined and got the most out of what he had, any way he had to. His movies got better and better as his clout grew. By the 90's, Stallone was trying to keep up with his crappy sci-fi movies like Judge Dredd.
The thing he had was he was absolutley bursting at the seams with natural charisma and physical presence. It made him watchable no matter what role you put him in, but obviously the Terminator and Conan roles were tailor made for him.

By the time we got to Predator in 1987 we didnt give a shit about his accent, or acting, thats what we paid to see!
 
