Nameless King

At least four people are believed to have been killed and approximately 30 more were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, according to law enforcement sources in the state. It’s unclear how many of the injuries are from gunshot wounds.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change. A suspect is in custody who is of student age, but it’s unclear whether they attend the school, according to the sources.

All schools in the district were placed on lockdown and police were sent out of an abundance of caution to all district high schools, but there are no reports of secondary incidents or scenes, according to the sources.

Some of the critically injured were removed by helicopter, and additional helicopters are on standby.
 
Just saw this in the news. I feel for all those involved. Maybe some details will emerge soon.
 
Well that didn't take long, school has been back for what, 2 weeks?
 
