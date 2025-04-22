Madmick
Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2005
- Messages
- 64,569
- Reaction score
- 33,317
Normally I wouldn't notice a game like this, but it has the fifth highest SteamDB user rating in history (97.21%) with at least 10K reviews, putting it behind only Portal 2, Stardew Valley, People Playground, and Vampire Survivors, and just ahead of Hades. I also thought the thumbnail was hilarious. It's like Roblox met Team America:
It's obviously trending. As I compose this post, it's #4 on the active concurrent player list, and it's just outside the Top 30 categories on Twitch. It's the first game to meaningfully cut into R.E.P.O.'s viral mojo so far this year, and as an indie, made by an outfit in Australia, or more specifically a dude named Tyler, it's all built on word of mouth, as it released last month with little fanfare. Despite the impressive launch for an indie, hitting 61K players on its release, unlike AAA releases that's playerbases crater after the first week, it has only gotten bigger. It hit 459K concurrent players a few weeks ago which is the 26th highest peak ever seen. Even the AAA games with sustained hype & acclaim like Split Fiction can't compete:
Twitch Category: Schedule I
Resources:
It's obviously trending. As I compose this post, it's #4 on the active concurrent player list, and it's just outside the Top 30 categories on Twitch. It's the first game to meaningfully cut into R.E.P.O.'s viral mojo so far this year, and as an indie, made by an outfit in Australia, or more specifically a dude named Tyler, it's all built on word of mouth, as it released last month with little fanfare. Despite the impressive launch for an indie, hitting 61K players on its release, unlike AAA releases that's playerbases crater after the first week, it has only gotten bigger. It hit 459K concurrent players a few weeks ago which is the 26th highest peak ever seen. Even the AAA games with sustained hype & acclaim like Split Fiction can't compete:
Twitch Category: Schedule I
Resources:
Schedule I
From a small-time dope pusher to kingpin - manufacture, distribute and expand to reach the peak of the underworld in Schedule I.
www.scheduleonegame.com
Join the Schedule I Official Discord Server!
The official Discord server for Schedule I. | 471037 members
discord.com