PC SCHEDULE I: Become Walter White, Crush Your Enemies

Normally I wouldn't notice a game like this, but it has the fifth highest SteamDB user rating in history (97.21%) with at least 10K reviews, putting it behind only Portal 2, Stardew Valley, People Playground, and Vampire Survivors, and just ahead of Hades. I also thought the thumbnail was hilarious. It's like Roblox met Team America:
header.jpg






It's obviously trending. As I compose this post, it's #4 on the active concurrent player list, and it's just outside the Top 30 categories on Twitch. It's the first game to meaningfully cut into R.E.P.O.'s viral mojo so far this year, and as an indie, made by an outfit in Australia, or more specifically a dude named Tyler, it's all built on word of mouth, as it released last month with little fanfare. Despite the impressive launch for an indie, hitting 61K players on its release, unlike AAA releases that's playerbases crater after the first week, it has only gotten bigger. It hit 459K concurrent players a few weeks ago which is the 26th highest peak ever seen. Even the AAA games with sustained hype & acclaim like Split Fiction can't compete:
Schedule I

From a small-time dope pusher to kingpin - manufacture, distribute and expand to reach the peak of the underworld in Schedule I.
www.scheduleonegame.com www.scheduleonegame.com
schedule-1.fandom.com

Schedule 1 Wiki

schedule-1.fandom.com schedule-1.fandom.com

Schedule I - PCGamingWiki PCGW - bugs, fixes, crashes, mods, guides and improvements for every PC game

www.pcgamingwiki.com www.pcgamingwiki.com
discord.com

Join the Schedule I Official Discord Server!

The official Discord server for Schedule I. | 471037 members
discord.com discord.com
 
It's funny at how the indie games are doing what AAA games were doing 30 years ago. Pushing the envelope and cashing in on what is actually fun, with no fucks given.

How long until the government and their totally organic activist groups try to police Steam, I wonder...
 
