Schaub wants to follow Rogan to Texas

"Stand by your man...."
Joe Rogan is moving his podcast business from Los Angeles to Texas citing California’s crowded living conditions and a desire for “a little bit more freedom,” the controversial podcast host revealed this week.
...................
“I’m going to go to Texas,” said Rogan, who’s known for his opinions on everything from video games to recreational drug use ..........
But he might be best known for his September 2018 interview in which he appeared to smoke pot on the air with Tesla founder Elon Musk.
https://www.dallasnews.com/business...cast-empire-to-texas-could-he-land-in-dallas/
 
Slapchoppin said:
Brendan needs his meal ticket

Callen seems to be the only one of Rogans friends that can make money without him
Callen is legit funny and interesting but only in the podcast format. Idk why so much people here hate on him.

I find Rogan and Callen to be not very good at standup comedy. Haven't checked out Schaub's comedy but apparently it's not well-received AT ALL.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Callen is legit funny and interesting but only in the podcast format. Idk why so much people here hate on him.

I find Rogan and Callen to be not very good at standup comedy. Haven't checked out Schaub's comedy but apparently it's not well-received AT ALL.
Does Rogan himself think he's funny? I can't believe people find him funny, he sells out, so....
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Callen is legit funny and interesting but only in the podcast format. Idk why so much people here hate on him.

I find Rogan and Callen to be not very good at standup comedy. Haven't checked out Schaub's comedy but apparently it's not well-received AT ALL.
Cos callen comes across as an insecure guy and closet homo
 
Beastos said:
Does Rogan himself think he's funny? I can't believe people find him funny, he sells out, so....
He speaks of himself of being a vet in stand-up. He used to say stuff like "when I was a kid I only made sex jokes, then I grew up and my comedy is now more layered". I checked out his old stuff and it's way funnier than his recent stuff lol.
 
Rogan mentioned it on a podcast with Schaub a few months ago and Brendan says he'll go if Rogan goes and likes it. Lol.
 
Of course Big brown does, Rogan helped his second career get off up on the ground and flourish. He's following daddy money bags.
 
Beastos said:
Does Rogan himself think he's funny? I can't believe people find him funny, he sells out, so....
SSgt Dickweed said:
He speaks of himself of being a vet in stand-up. He used to say stuff like "when I was a kid I only made sex jokes, then I grew up and my comedy is now more layered". I checked out his old stuff and it's way funnier than his recent stuff lol.
Ya he's never been hilarious but his old shit is a definitely better. He was a riot on news radio tho
 
Is there something going on behind the scenes between Rogan and Schaub?
 
