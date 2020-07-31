Schaub wants to follow Rogan to Texas

SSgt Dickweed
"Stand by your man...."
Joe Rogan is moving his podcast business from Los Angeles to Texas citing California’s crowded living conditions and a desire for “a little bit more freedom,” the controversial podcast host revealed this week.
...................
“I’m going to go to Texas,” said Rogan, who’s known for his opinions on everything from video games to recreational drug use ..........
But he might be best known for his September 2018 interview in which he appeared to smoke pot on the air with Tesla founder Elon Musk.
https://www.dallasnews.com/business...cast-empire-to-texas-could-he-land-in-dallas/
