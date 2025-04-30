Scaring Mexican Mom with GIANT Spider 😂🤣

Adamant

Adamant

PEDs should be legal in all sports
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
30,924
Reaction score
13,462
Damn, this is the funniest video I've seen in a while. Imagine the sheer terror of seeing a monster spider on the wall and then the thing jumps at you and brushes past your face. Holy shit! hahaha 🤣😂😂😂



I once saw a real spider in my garage that looked just like this, only about the size of your palm, and the fucker was terrifying and disgusting! I honestly was scared he was gonna jump on me. Had it jumped on me..... I'd probably have screamed just like her.

 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,589
Messages
57,233,378
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top