Scaring Mexican Mom with GIANT Spider 😂🤣

Adamant
PEDs should be legal in all sports
Damn, this is the funniest video I've seen in a while. Imagine the sheer terror of seeing a monster spider on the wall and then the thing jumps at you and brushes past your face. Holy shit! hahaha
I once saw a real spider in my garage that looked just like this, only about the size of your palm, and the fucker was terrifying and disgusting! I honestly was scared he was gonna jump on me. Had it jumped on me..... I'd probably have screamed just like her.
