Scarface 2 (wtf?!?)

I just saw this trailer on youtube:


Why even make a sequel? The first one ended perfectly and it was a complete story, imo.

And besides that Tony was shot like a milion times in the first one, so now we're supposed to believe that he resurrected or something? Why do they feel the need to ruin everything, smh....

Well this very real project that's definitely been made is very upsetting.
 
I'm more interested in Rocky 7 from the same site. Should've went with a reanimated corpse of Zombie Morrison over Drago though.
 
Is this a troll thread or are you really this naive? Read the video description.
 
I was fooled but something didn't seem quite right, it was the background music.
A modern day Scarface sequel would have this playing in the background.

 
he had a bullet proof vest.
 
Was waiting for him to say hello to a little friend of his. Disappointed...
 
Looking more forward to Titanic 2: jack is back
That wouldve been possible if that selfish bitch woulda scootched over just a tad and let him climb up on the fucking board instead of insisting she needed all that space to stretch out and be comfy womfy with her gulldamn jimmy legs as they waited to be rescued!!!!!!!!!!
Fuckin succubus!!


:mad: :mad: :mad: :mad:
 
I think you need to learn more about the internet TS if you're being serious here.
True.
homer-simpson-doh-mistake.jpg


Sorry, mods delete, pls.
 
