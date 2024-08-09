Scarface 2 (wtf?!?)

Boomb
Hate the game, not the player.
I just saw this trailer on youtube:
Why even make a sequel? The first one ended perfectly and it was a complete story, imo.
And besides that Tony was shot like a milion times in the first one, so now we're supposed to believe that he resurrected or something? Why do they feel the need to ruin everything, smh....
