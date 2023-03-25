SBBC Vol 1 - Corona is a can

Roman Reigns GF said:
The new K5 is really nice, my buddy just got one.

I think I’m gonna upgrade soon, have had my nxt200 for a few years now and I want more of a sport model.
It came down to a 2023 challenger sxt (yes a v6 lol) a 2023 malibu premiere and the k5

Ultimately the k5 has better gas mileage and similar horses to the dodge and blows the chevy away

Plus with a premium sound system package of 12 speakers and other luxuries.. Can't beat it... still 36k tho but it'll be well worth it with a 10 yr 100k mile power train warranty
 
El Chimpo said:
I’m happy for you man, that’s a nice car and it’s nice to hear you are doing so well.
 
