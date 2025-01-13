  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Say what you will about Caucusus fighters

The Dagis are the cutting edge of modern MMA. Why hate on a region that is one of our sport's biggest assets? Even as a striking fan I love how they keep proving that wrestling based fighting is king.
 
But all their championship cards bring that big fight night energy.

All my mma bros are asking me what are we doing for ufc 311.

Hype.
TS and his MMA bros

Copy-of-ES-WEB-FIs-1200-x-800-px-40-5.png
 
It's almost like watching Prime Fedor again... almost
 
Islam is one of the top MMA fighters right now, in a division that has consistently kicked ass for years. Ofc his fights are must watches.

If it was Shamil Gaziev headlining, despite him being my namesake, I might read a PBP recap at most.
 
They're taking over the sport whether you like them or not.

If you can't beat em, join em
 
Its the Stans era . I don't like it but cannot deny it. Like it or not it the Stans game right now..

Though I will root for Umar over Merab . I consider that Stan on Stan crime. Well Georgia isn't technically a Stan but still pretty much a Stan.
 
Georgia is Caucasus. TS even specifically used the term in the title. You don't need to inject your dumb "Stan" bullshit into the conversation for no reason whatsoever
 
Prettymuchastan. NICE. Will use.
 
