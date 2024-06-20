  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Say what you want, but shara bullet looks terrifying; he will have the physiological advantage over his opponents just based on the looks.

What's up with this eye?

And it's the left eye where Alex's left has the hardest punch. I doubt this will last a round.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah looks are what win fights, that's why Paulo Costa is the champion. :eek:
No. Costa looks like a gay Ricky Martin.

paulo-costa-2.jpg
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
He looks like he spends a lot of time playing video games in his moms basement tbh. The neck beard with the goofy hairdo makes look like a marshmallow.
dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He didn't beat the girl. Obviously he shouldn't have done what he did but lets not make up bullshit.
No he killed her. Sexually motivated. And he displayed her dead body on the side of a national highway for days, while he returned to it and carved off pieces to cook and eat. On the side of the highway. He had a food stall. Selling bbq woman meat.

And he drinks blood by the gallon.

So what? Dude's an exciting fighter!
 
every time i see a guy with a crooked eye and a scraggly beard i run screaming in the other direction
 
I've done some stupid shit while drunk in my days but I don't think there's a level of drunk I could be to think it was a good idea to fuck with a dude that looks like that
 
Fighters don't give a shit about looks. Thats for us sherbros to suck on.
 
mudrubble said:
No he killed her. Sexually motivated. And he displayed her dead body on the side of a national highway for days, while he returned to it and carved off pieces to cook and eat. On the side of the highway. He had a food stall. Selling bbq woman meat.

And he drinks blood by the gallon.

So what? Dude's an exciting fighter!
Huge if true
 
justmark said:
dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.
Not exactly true, he told them not to do PDA and the other dude chirped back and eventually threw the first punch, then it escalated from there. Was he being an asshole? Sure, but people are kinda exaggerating what he did.
 
