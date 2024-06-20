No. Costa looks like a gay Ricky Martin.Yeah looks are what win fights, that's why Paulo Costa is the champion.
dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.He looks like he spends a lot of time playing video games in his moms basement tbh. The neck beard with the goofy hairdo makes look like a marshmallow.
So? He needs to go to the barber and tell him I'm sick of looking like an asshole.dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public.
dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.
As alpha as it gets, not even Jon Jones could top this.dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.
No he killed her. Sexually motivated. And he displayed her dead body on the side of a national highway for days, while he returned to it and carved off pieces to cook and eat. On the side of the highway. He had a food stall. Selling bbq woman meat.He didn't beat the girl. Obviously he shouldn't have done what he did but lets not make up bullshit.
No Jon beat his own gf and then headbutted a cop car. Sharabullet cannot headbutt a cop car, sorry.As alpha as it gets, not even Jon Jones could top this.
Huge if trueNo he killed her. Sexually motivated. And he displayed her dead body on the side of a national highway for days, while he returned to it and carved off pieces to cook and eat. On the side of the highway. He had a food stall. Selling bbq woman meat.
And he drinks blood by the gallon.
So what? Dude's an exciting fighter!
gay Ricky Martin would be straightNo. Costa looks like a gay Ricky Martin.
Not exactly true, he told them not to do PDA and the other dude chirped back and eventually threw the first punch, then it escalated from there. Was he being an asshole? Sure, but people are kinda exaggerating what he did.dude, he beat the boyfriend of a girl ( also beat the girl too) just for kissing in public. He is scary as fuck, I wouldn't want to cross roads with him.