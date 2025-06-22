Say what you want about Walmart

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
122,828
Reaction score
57,615
I know the corporate greed angle completely. But they're fantastic. I live in the middle of nowhere where I depend on Amazon for everything. 3 days for a laptop power supply I broke tripping a couple of hours ago. Walmart delivered it in half an hour for $4.95 delivery charge.

I think the 6/7 years I lived in San Jose I avoided it like the plague and probably went there 6/7 times. But the one here's not bad at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,334
Messages
57,464,715
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top