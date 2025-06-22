Say what you want about Walmart

fingercuffs
I know the corporate greed angle completely. But they're fantastic. I live in the middle of nowhere where I depend on Amazon for everything. 3 days for a laptop power supply I broke tripping a couple of hours ago. Walmart delivered it in half an hour for $4.95 delivery charge.
I think the 6/7 years I lived in San Jose I avoided it like the plague and probably went there 6/7 times. But the one here's not bad at all.
