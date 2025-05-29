Kowboy On Sherdog
Jon Jones assembles a 'dream team' of fighters for $10
"Yoel [Romero], Alex [Pereira], Tom [Aspinall]"
(via. @DirtyBoxing_) pic.twitter.com/QD6LfviJDr
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2025
While it seems that Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall, he does acknowledge the Englishman’s skills.
Jones has stalled the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title picture, neither vacating his belt nor fighting interim champ Aspinall. However, Jones recently included Aspinall in his “dream team” of three fighters.
Dirty Boxing recently posted a fantasy contest to build a dream team with virtual currency, including three fighters picked from a curated list. The fighters were listed in three different tiers worth $5, $3 and $2:
$5: Mike Perry, part owner of Dirty Boxing, former UFC fighter Yoel Romero and heavyweight champ Jones.
$3: Former UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, former featherweight champs Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.
$2: Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett, Aspinall and superstar Conor McGregor.
Bones picked Romero from the first tier, followed by Pereira and Aspinall from the second and third, respectively.
Dirty Boxing Championship 2 is set to go down June 14 in Miami. The card will be headlined by former UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik and bareknuckle ace Devon Schwan. Romero, Perry, and Renato “Money” Moicano will be calling the card.
UFC vets Alex Caceres, Phil Hawes, and Francisco Trinaldo will also compete at DBX 2.
