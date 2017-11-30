  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Say bye to Net Neutrality come Dec 14

https://gizmodo.com/what-actually-happens-the-day-net-neutrality-is-repeale-1820813374


https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...ity-pledge-the-same-day-fcc-announced-repeal/

Net neutrality is the principle that Internet service providers must treat all data on the Internet the same, and not discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication. For instance, under these principles, internet service providers are unable to intentionally block, slow down or charge money for specific websites and online content.

This is bad for consumers. Without net neutrality, ISPs like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon will legally be able to conduct their businesses very differently than they do now. For example, they could give preferential treatment to services they directly profit from and block those they don’t, all the while charging internet companies like Netflix additional fees for speedier access to consumers—costs that you can count on being reflected in your monthly billing statement.

This is the beginning of the end of Internet Anonymity. Bye Sherdog!!! Don't want Comcast or anyone else to know I'm a Sherdogger :(

the ISP's should not be looking to end net neutrality and profit, it's the wrong thing to do.
 
Aside the debate on itemizing delivery on websites -- your ISP can easily already determine you're on Sherdog.

I wonder what happens to the "grey"berry if poor people no longer can afford to post on Sherdog, though.
 
That is one of the dumbest things to come out of this government!

I don't know about Ya'll, but I'm tired of all this "winning!"
 
Another Trump prediction coming into fruition. "You will say please Mr.President This is too much winning. I'm tired of all this winning" and Trump will say "No it's not we will keep on winning"
 
Help me out here..
I'm serious...

Would it be wrong to think that when they do this that it'll hinder people with ideas like the next Facebook, Amazon, or Ebay? How can this be good for the entrepreneur working out of their garage starting to get something going?

Entrepreneur - "Ok, ready to launch the website!

Cable company - "Yeah, you're gonna need to pay an extra 50% to have traffic at your site going at business speed."

Yeah.. This is going to work out great for students, parents, and Joe/Jane shift worker. You can't pay extra for "Netflix class speed"?

Screw you.
 
This. It’s no the “please pay an extra $5 per month for our social media package” that I’m afraid of

It’s the big companies paying the isp’s fees to fast track their traffic. Leaving potential competitors without the $$$$ in the slow lane and solidifying their monopoly more

MySpace could have held on longer if it was 10x quicker loading than Facebook back in the day
 
Dont worry doggers. People will find a way. Remember VPN? I bet there will be something similar so even if they place restrictions there still will be a way to bypass it.
 
Poor people don't deserve to be posting on Sherdog. Also it would probably make their lives better.
 
Murkan interwebs is already the slowest among developed countries, can you imagine how slow it will be now?

I bet the people who pay 30$ a month now will be forced back onto dial-up speeds and if you want to have modern Internet you will have to pay 100$.
 
Is it possible to create a site similar to a proxy site that will allow you to hide whatever website your actually going to? Like it will show Comcast that your only on xfinity.com, but in reality your actually on Netflix or pornhub or whatever.
 
Sucks, but it leaves the door wide open for a litmus test for candidates that should be hung from tall trees and short ropes.

Tell me more about 8 years of trump, you fucking lemmings.
 
How to protest ending net neutrality

TV sucks. I read all the time now days anyways.

I might keep a phone to shit post on sherdog, but it is time to unplug.
 
