Saw a child get hurt because his parents are spineless

I was waiting in line behind this group of 3 grown women and 2 little boys maybe 4 years old.



The boys were wrecking shit and every 5 minutes or so one of the moms would say, "Colton, stop" but then she'd immediately turn her back and continue her conversation without even waiting to see if he listened to her or not. So of course he doesn't stop.



This repeats maybe 4 times before the oldest lady, who I presume is Grandma, finally had enough and says "give me the stick" the boy refuses so she repeats herself a bunch of times and then finally grabs the stick. He won't let go, so they've both got a hand on it, and he screams "Nooooooooo!" And Grandma says, "are you gonna stop if I let you keep it?" And the kid nods, and she lets go. She turns her back and starts talking to the other ladies.



I'm thinking, "what the fuck Grandma? You just taught that kid that if he fights hard enough he'll always get his way."



Anyhoo, this is where it gets really bad.



The boy starts climbing on this fence. Now this is one of those wooden ranch fences, but it's partially broken, and on the other side of this fence is maybe a 7 foot drop. The fence is clearly there to keep people from falling off that little cliff. Basically, it's dangerous as hell.



I'm no helicopter parent but I would not let my 4 year old climb on this particular fence.



And of course, the mom goes, "Colton, don't climb on that." And then turns her back again and continues her conversation.



She does this several more times. And even once saying, "Colton stop, it's broken." So clearly she saw that it was broken and dangerous, yet she still didn't walk over there and physically stop him.



Well guess what happens to poor Colton? The fence collapsed and he fell down the 7 foot drop and got royally fucked up.



I felt bad for the kid. He got hurt pretty bad because all the adults in his life are afraid to tell him no. And I think this poor kid has no shot in life because they're going to keep raising him this way and he'll be completely unprepared for the real world.