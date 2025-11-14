Savion Glover tap dancing " Singing in the Rain "- The 68th Annual Academy Awards,1996

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass dancing.

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible.

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
I remember watching this live back in the day. I was blown away by this guy tap dancing.

His interpretation and the way he dances is quite unique for tap.

Imo Savion Glover is the best tap dancer ever.

You can watch other tap performances of him on YT.

 
That's stupid. It's a song-and-dance number (and one of the most iconic ever!). This is like remaking a sound film as a silent film. WTF is the point of this? He can tap dance to anything, the clicking has no artistic connection to the song he didn't sing. I'm stupefied that this exists. I'm going to YouTube now to watch Gene Kelly.

Takes Two To Tango said:
I remember watching this live back in the day. I was blown away by this guy tap dancing.

His interpretation and the way he dances is quite unique for tap.

Imo Savion Glover is the best tap dancer ever.

You can watch other tap performances of him on YT.

I just watched a movie from the 80's called "Tap" with Gregory Hines, Sammy Davis (I think his very last role) and a teen Glover.
 
Jesus X said:
I remember when "FBA" found it offensive for savion to tap dance.
who did? It's an art form from the past, anyone making money doing it has to be doing something right. I saw some young girls doing tap on a corner downtown a few years ago, they were very good, people were entertained and paid well but tap, if anything, is just a hobby today for those interested. My grandma was a ballet/tap dancer choreographer, I wished I'd taken more interest, I love dance.
 
