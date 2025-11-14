Savion Glover tap dancing " Singing in the Rain "- The 68th Annual Academy Awards,1996

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,281
- Reaction score
- 57,488
I remember watching this live back in the day. I was blown away by this guy tap dancing.
His interpretation and the way he dances is quite unique for tap.
Imo Savion Glover is the best tap dancer ever.
You can watch other tap performances of him on YT.
His interpretation and the way he dances is quite unique for tap.
Imo Savion Glover is the best tap dancer ever.
You can watch other tap performances of him on YT.