Saving Private Ryan knife scene just happened in Ukraine, saddest video I've ever seen

Obviously I can't post the video but it was posted on 4chan

Saddest video I've ever seen

The play by play shown by the Ukrainian's body cam:

A Ukrainian soldier with a drone saw a Mongolian Russian soldier in a building
He decides to go after him
The Mongolian and him were shooting each other
The Ukrainian decided to go in the building
They're both injured and the Mongolian knocked him to the ground
They started fighting on the ground, the Ukrainian took out his knife and tried to kill the Mongolian
The Mongolian overpowered him and stabs him several times
Ukrainian soldier is dying and told the Mongolian he misses his mom and to just let him die in peace
The Mongolian just sat there and held him in his arms until he died
 
Yeah I saw that vid earlier, brutal. I also saw a translation of what they were saying afterwards and it was so sad, I'll see if I can find it again

(Would post the source but it includes the vid)

Translation of what I could recognize. I assumed that there was a yakut soldier on the russian side because of his appearance, the fact that he did not speak russian well and because he had a yakut knife.

yakut fires from a building and wounds a ukrainian soldier Aah, I'm 300. (I'm wounded)

takes the Yakut soldier's AK aside

You fucking motherfucker came to my motherland! Fucking asshole!

knife fight started

what are you looking for? One! One, two!

shouts someone's call sign, maybe on the radio or to his partner who should have been nearby

Haza! Haza! Haza! Haza bitch! Haza motherfucker! Haza! :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:!

Put (the knife) down, bitch!

Haza, you fucking :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:! Haza, you fucking :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: bitch, I hate you!

Yakut: Put the knife down, eh?

Ukrainian: Haza!

Yakut: We're both fucked, fuck it.

Ukrainian: Huh?

Yakut: We're both fucked.

Ukrainian: Yeah.

Yakut: put the knife down and I'll put it down too.

Ukr:ainian okay, I see I see (unintelligible)

the fight goes on

Haza! Haza, you :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:! Haza, :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: Haza!

Fuck, let go (of my fingers)! I'm fucking sick of you biting my fingers! Haza, you :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:!

Yakut stabs several times, Ukrainian continues to call for help

Haza! Haza!

Ukrainian says something indecipherable to Yakut, Yakut inflicts fatal wounds

Ukrainian: That's it, Mom, goodbye! Wait, let me die in peace! You've already cut me open. Let me die quietly. It hurts a lot. unintelligible beautiful. Let me pass away peacefully. Let me die. Don't touch me, let me die. Please go away. I want to die myself, thank you. You were the best fighter in the world. Farewell! You were better!

Yakut: Farewell brother!

Ukrainian: Farewell!

the sound of a grenade fuse activating and a grenade falling nearby

Ukrainian: don't do it.

grenade explodes and blood drips off the body
Zer said:
Yeah I saw that vid earlier, brutal. I also saw a translation of what they were saying afterwards and it was so sad, I'll see if I can find it again

(Would post the source but it includes the vid)
Read that and wondered if it could be an ai script
 
I don't think the Yakut soldier holds him until he dies - based on the transcript, he pulled a grenade to give the Ukranian soldier a quick death.
 
Last wish should be respected. It's been that way even when we kill criminals from death row.
 
