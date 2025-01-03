Saving Private Ryan knife scene just happened in Ukraine, saddest video I've ever seen

F1980
Obviously I can't post the video but it was posted on 4chan
Saddest video I've ever seen
The play by play shown by the Ukrainian's body cam:
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone saw a Mongolian Russian soldier in a building
He decides to go after him
The Mongolian and him were shooting each other
The Ukrainian decided to go in the building
They're both injured and the Mongolian knocked him to the ground
They started fighting on the ground, the Ukrainian took out his knife and tried to kill the Mongolian
The Mongolian overpowered him and stabs him several times
Ukrainian soldier is dying and told the Mongolian he misses his mom and to just let him die in peace
The Mongolian just sat there and held him in his arms until he died
