Saving Private Ryan knife scene just happened in Ukraine, saddest video I've ever seen

Translation of what I could recognize. I assumed that there was a yakut soldier on the russian side because of his appearance, the fact that he did not speak russian well and because he had a yakut knife.Aah, I'm 300. (I'm wounded)You fucking motherfucker came to my motherland! Fucking asshole!what are you looking for? One! One, two!Haza! Haza! Haza! Haza bitch! Haza motherfucker! Haza!Put (the knife) down, bitch!Haza, you fucking! Haza, you fuckingbitch, I hate you!Yakut: Put the knife down, eh?Ukrainian: Haza!Yakut: We're both fucked, fuck it.Ukrainian: Huh?Yakut: We're both fucked.Ukrainian: Yeah.Yakut: put the knife down and I'll put it down too.Ukr:ainian okay, I see I see (unintelligible)Haza! Haza, you! Haza,Haza!Fuck, let go (of my fingers)! I'm fucking sick of you biting my fingers! Haza, youHaza! Haza!Ukrainian: That's it, Mom, goodbye! Wait, let me die in peace! You've already cut me open. Let me die quietly. It hurts a lot.beautiful. Let me pass away peacefully. Let me die. Don't touch me, let me die. Please go away. I want to die myself, thank you. You were the best fighter in the world. Farewell! You were better!Yakut: Farewell brother!Ukrainian: Farewell!Ukrainian: don't do it.