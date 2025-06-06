Saving Private Ryan - D Day scene

SmoothPies said:


Best war movie scene ever? Try to watch bits of this movie every June 6th.

The American, Canadian, and British forces that did this were truly amazing people.
Craziest and most realistic war movie scene ever.

I'd say that and Braveheart battle scenes.

As well as Glory.
 
Amazing scene. I hear that actual WW2 vets hated it though because its disgustingly violent and unnecessarily realistic from the standpoint of someone that was actually there
 
The lone survivor battle scene where all the navy seals get killed was pretty good too I think.
 
I'd rank it very high, as far as ground combat battles go, only Platoon was comparable imo.
 
The Vally Masacre in Last of the Mohicans gets a nomination..
 
Kal-El said:
No. Nothing about Omaha Beach was a "carefree stroll in the park".
I saw it on opening night at a theater that had a massive screen that was rounded and wrapped around the walls so it felt like you were surrounded by the action and the surround sound was still relatively new at the time so the sound of the bullets whizzing past us was freaking intense

I still remember everyone walking out of a packed theater in complete silence, we were all stunned by the film we just saw

My girl had nightmares that night because of it

One of the most memorable movie experiences I've ever had
 
