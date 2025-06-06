Saving Private Ryan - D Day scene

SmoothPies
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2015
- Messages
- 2,412
- Reaction score
- 6,086
Best war movie scene ever? Try to watch bits of this movie every June 6th.
The American, Canadian, and British forces that did this were truly amazing people.
Best war movie scene ever? Try to watch bits of this movie every June 6th.
The American, Canadian, and British forces that did this were truly amazing people.
Yes. Best war movie scene ever.
Best war movie is up for debate but holy shit that scene.
No. Nothing about Omaha Beach was a "carefree stroll in the park".a carefree stroll in the park compared to the Eastern Front
Glad to see you agree with me. Omaha Beach factually wasn't a carefree stroll in the park.