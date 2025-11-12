Save the Words! with 650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Breakout Poster of the Year 2025 🏆
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
14,382
Reaction score
35,108
In this thread we spread awareness and help protect words from abuse.

Legal

Strouds-Dictionary.jpg



Illegal

Scout-the-eagle.jpg


Just kidding:

Gaelic-dictionaries-re-edited-1920x1280-compressed.jpeg


Lawful

runningbelt2.jpg



Unlawful

67c6ac5ee9aa7ffe2d93ca1f_cat-burglar.jpg
 
Changing a Tyre

maxresdefault.jpg



Changing a Wheel

Jack_up_a_car_fit_spare_wheel.webp


(The tyre is implied.)
 
Words brother.

1) The Bandage was wound around the wound.

2) The farm was used to produce produce.

3) The dump was so full that it had to refuse more refuse.

4) We must polish the Polish furniture.

5) He could lead if he would get the lead out.

6) The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert.

7) Since there is no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.

8) A bass was painted on the head of the bass drum.

9) When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes.

10) I did not object to the object.

11) The insurance was invalid for the invalid.

12) There was a row among the oarsmen about how to row.

13) They were too close to the door to close it.

14) The buck does funny things when the does are present.

15) A seamstress and a sewer fell down into a sewer line.

16) To help with planting, the farmer taught his sow to sow.

17) The wind was too strong to wind the sail.

18) Upon seeing the tear in the painting I shed a tear.

19) I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.

20) How can I intimate this to my most intimate friend?

21) I shed my clothes in the shed.

22) I resigned at work, but they want me to re-sign.
 
TCE said:
Words brother.

1) The Bandage was wound around the wound.

2) The farm was used to produce produce.

3) The dump was so full that it had to refuse more refuse.

4) We must polish the Polish furniture.

5) He could lead if he would get the lead out.

6) The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert.

7) Since there is no time like the present, he thought it was time to present the present.

8) A bass was painted on the head of the bass drum.

9) When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes.

10) I did not object to the object.

11) The insurance was invalid for the invalid.

12) There was a row among the oarsmen about how to row.

13) They were too close to the door to close it.

14) The buck does funny things when the does are present.

15) A seamstress and a sewer fell down into a sewer line.

16) To help with planting, the farmer taught his sow to sow.

17) The wind was too strong to wind the sail.

18) Upon seeing the tear in the painting I shed a tear.

19) I had to subject the subject to a series of tests.

20) How can I intimate this to my most intimate friend?

21) I shed my clothes in the shed.

22) I resigned at work, but they want me to re-sign.
Click to expand...
Very good! 👍 'Shed' is pronounced the same though. Unless I have not known about this all these years. :eek:
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
650lb Sumo said:
Very good! 👍 'Shed' is pronounced the same though. Unless I have not known about this all these years. :eek:
Click to expand...

You're right but the word can have two completely different meanings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,656
Messages
58,453,353
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top