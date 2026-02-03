nostradumbass
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84 year old mom was dropped off at her house on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Her phone, purse and belongings were all left behind, she doesn't have dementia but has limited physical mobility. Police believe she was taken against her will and harmed, and they have the homicide unit investigating and CBP, as her house in 70 miles from the southern border.
Hopefully they find her, but it's not looking good after 48 hours with no sign of robbery. Neighbors said they saw her door wide open and police are presumably checking neighborhood ring cameras.
Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mother Believed to Be Taken from Home Against Her Will, Police Say
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Jan. 31 in her home outside Tucson, which is now considered a crime scene, police said Monday.
