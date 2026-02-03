  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Savannah Guthrie's mom missing, police treating it as an abduction with CBP assisting

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84 year old mom was dropped off at her house on Saturday and hasn't been seen since. Her phone, purse and belongings were all left behind, she doesn't have dementia but has limited physical mobility. Police believe she was taken against her will and harmed, and they have the homicide unit investigating and CBP, as her house in 70 miles from the southern border.

Hopefully they find her, but it's not looking good after 48 hours with no sign of robbery. Neighbors said they saw her door wide open and police are presumably checking neighborhood ring cameras.

www.today.com

Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mother Believed to Be Taken from Home Against Her Will, Police Say

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Jan. 31 in her home outside Tucson, which is now considered a crime scene, police said Monday.
savannah-guthrie-mom-nancy-bc0202-b93eaf.jpg
 
"but she has physical challenges and is in need of medication that can be fatal if not received within 24 hours," well shit, that sounds even worse.

I hope they find her too but yeah, they probably aren't at this point. If it was a ransom I'm sure there would have been some kind of news about it.

I feel like it was probably someone they knew, nothing was taken and there was no signs of breaking in.
 
Heard about this, but there doesn't seem to be any clear motive at this point. If it's a ransom thing, they probably won't release those details for obvious reasons. That's about all I can think of, though.
 
“In an earlier press conference, Nanos had said homicide detectives were called to the scene, which he said was not standard protocol in a missing person case.”

www.bbc.com

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother has been abducted, sheriff suspects

"She didn't go willingly," the Arizona sheriff said of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on Saturday.
They must have found blood at the scene. Doesn’t sound good at all.
 
DragRacer said:
If she’s 84 years old, how much is anybody gonna pay to get her back?
Her daughter is some semi-famous news anchor, who probably makes a stupid amount of money.

For instance, Don Lemon settled for like $25 million dollars, after he got fired from CNN. Don Lemon...
 
CBP is not typically part of missing person or homicide investigations, but they are here, which suggests it might be an illegal.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Daughter must make some decent money being one of the leads at CBS. However they left her belongings and things within the home. No money in her belongings or valuable things in her home?

Weird and creepy A F.
That's what makes me wonder if it's a family friend or someone who knew them, to not take anything is really weird.
 
I saw a post whenever this story dropped, but thought she had just taken time off to deal with a family issue; I assumed illness or death; this is 100x worse. i really can't imagine what it must feel like to have your mom disappear and fear its kidnapping/ homicide.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
i really can't imagine what it must feel like to have your mom disappear and fear its kidnapping/ homicide.
For real, that's insanely awful, especially since there are (apparently) clear signs of a crime and that she probably isn't in good health. Especially if she's supposed to take some meds or possibly die, it's fucked up.
 
nostradumbass said:
CBP is not typically part of missing person or homicide investigations, but they are here, which suggests it might be an illegal.
CBP is in on it so they can BOLO on the border and even work with their counterparts on the Mexican side.

ICE handles illegals.
 
Not knowing who these people are, is there likely to be a political angle here, or just a pretty scary crime?

I'm not complaining about the thread, just genuinely wondering what's what.
 
Siver! said:
Not knowing who these people are, is there likely to be a political angle here, or just a pretty scary crime?

I'm not complaining about the thread, just genuinely wondering what's what.
Title reads (to me at least) "police belive it's an abduction with CBP assisting (the crime)"
 
Some kind of hostage situation? No idea. Very sad though, hopefully the mother is unharmed but things don't look good right now.
 
USA!USA! said:
Some kind of hostage situation? No idea. Very sad though, hopefully the mother is unharmed but things don't look good right now.
I think it may have been a crime that went sideways and the perps panicked and took the poor lady (dead or alive) to cover it up. Really just horrific nightmare stuff
 
