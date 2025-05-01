Sauna is banned in UK boxing?!

KillerIsBack V2
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2015
- Messages
- 10,873
- Reaction score
- 5,466
https://talksport.com/boxing/3163536/chris-eubank-jr-investigation-john-riel-casemiro-conor-benn/amp/
Wtf is this garbage? What combat athlete doesnt use Sauna to shed some extra fluff before weigh-ins? Whats next? Is the BBBofC gonna start giving them hydration tests like in ONE FC? Lol
shit idea, and will cause more problems to foreign fighters in the future. I know for a fact most boxers all over the UK still use some forms of Sauna. Probably a few of them and their coaches don’t even know about this rule too.