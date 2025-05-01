Sauna is banned in UK boxing?!

KillerIsBack V2

KillerIsBack V2

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 28, 2015
Messages
10,873
Reaction score
5,466


Wtf is this garbage? What combat athlete doesnt use Sauna to shed some extra fluff before weigh-ins? Whats next? Is the BBBofC gonna start giving them hydration tests like in ONE FC? Lol

shit idea, and will cause more problems to foreign fighters in the future. I know for a fact most boxers all over the UK still use some forms of Sauna. Probably a few of them and their coaches don’t even know about this rule too.
 
taking a sweat suit and a bike in to a suana is not something the bbboc has every supported, for obvious reasons. Most boxers don’t use this method to lose weight but some still will so nothing is gonna change
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,716
Messages
57,240,976
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top