Saudi Money funded Benn being signed to Zuffa Boxing

Senbonzakura
@Brown
Dec 28, 2011
- 3,452
- 2,080
So how come they arent shelling out money to any of the UFC fighters? Proof that TKO is the killer of MMA. They have the funds to support this company and put on the best product possible yet turn to a startup boxing adventure for Dana. Someone correct me if Im wrong but isnt TKO and Saudi one in the same with their funding ventures here in the USA?
MMA was always better as scrappy upstarts doing our own thing and blazing our own path. Now being mainstream has sucked the life out of everything that made MMA great. Bullshit.
Maybe Im just a old bitter fan....
