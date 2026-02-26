Saudi Money funded Benn being signed to Zuffa Boxing

So how come they arent shelling out money to any of the UFC fighters? Proof that TKO is the killer of MMA. They have the funds to support this company and put on the best product possible yet turn to a startup boxing adventure for Dana. Someone correct me if Im wrong but isnt TKO and Saudi one in the same with their funding ventures here in the USA?

MMA was always better as scrappy upstarts doing our own thing and blazing our own path. Now being mainstream has sucked the life out of everything that made MMA great. Bullshit.

Maybe Im just a old bitter fan....
 
MMA is largely monopolized. Is there world class talent outside the UFC? Yes, actually more now than ever! But do you know or care about any of them? Boxers have rights thanks to unions and leverage due to promotional options. MMA fighters dont have rights or options for the most part. Its why the UFCs net worth is 23 Billion now.

When PFL signs Patrick Habirora or Amru Magomedov did you care? if this were the NFL those are top first round picks.
 
You can't trust nothing they say. Turki is not an idiot.

I highly doubt he is paying the entire salary.
 
Turki is a boxing fan, he doesn't seem to care about MMA. Zuffa Boxing is actually majority owned by him, with TKO holding the smaller share.

If he was into MMA he'd probably get Dana to put on better fights. He's a boxing fanboy solely, unfortunately.
 
Saudis don't seem to be as interested in MMA as they are in boxing. I also think it's a status thing... you know boxing the gentleman's sport or whatever bullshit.
 
Turki and the Sauds like boxing more than MMA, so why would they shell out big cash for MMA? lol

If they get more interested in it, huge paydays will eventually come. The fighters are going to have to push hard for it though. The Sauds paid millions to Francis to box, but then they own a lot of PFL now and didn't pay anywhere near as much for him to do MMA.
 
