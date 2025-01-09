Report: Saudi Boxing League, Run By TKO, To Be Announced Within Weeks
By Matthew Brown01/08/2025A groundbreaking partnership between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and TKO Holdings—the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)—is reportedly on the verge of creating a new boxing league. According to The New...
www.brunchboxing.com
A groundbreaking partnership between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and TKO Holdings—the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)—is reportedly on the verge of creating a new boxing league. According to The New York Times, the deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would signal a bold new step for both entities in the global sports and entertainment landscape.