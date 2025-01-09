  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Saudi Boxing League, Run By TKO , to be announced in the coming weeks.

A groundbreaking partnership between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and TKO Holdings—the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)—is reportedly on the verge of creating a new boxing league. According to The New York Times, the deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would signal a bold new step for both entities in the global sports and entertainment landscape.
 
Waiting on details:
Will the new WBC young guns tournament be part?
Will the league be Matchroom, Queensberry, Top Rank, Golden boy? Must they find new young fighters?
If Sela then all events will be in Saudi if RING then events can be anywhere.

Need to make more top fighters fights to get audience WBC young guns can be on Fight-pass?
 
Supposedly more of prospects/young boxers at first
 
Supposedly more of prospects/young boxers at first
Won't build an audience with only young-guns prospects. Need big stars unless want to be a ammy league like DWCS? Then where will they go? Maybe after the wins they can be signed to Golden Boy team or Matchroom for the team.. 5 vs 5 events?
 
That kind of financial backing will give us the boxing match fans have been waiting for 2 decades

Tito Ortiz vs Dana White!

B8WS_88CEAAhUnc.jpg
 
