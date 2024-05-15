Media Saudi Arabia has an agreement with UFC for a big PPV card " 3x bigger than UFC Riyadh"

Joinho10

Joinho10

Jun 6, 2020
3,455
7,518
Turki Al Sheikh and Saudi Arabia just announced they have finalized a deal with UFC for a big ppv in late 2024 or early 2025. Turki Al Shiekh is the same guy that is saving boxing and getting us all the fights fans want.





With UAE and Saudi Arabia secretly competing with each other I think we are in for a good one as UFC fans.
 
TKO opening doors.

You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Holy Crap

Team Money Bag vs Team Gold Bars

We might just see Khabib return with kind of cheese these guys throw around
Khabib doesn't need to fight to be thrown cheese by these guys. As for Conor, he will fight naked if they pay him.
 
World eater said:
Banking on that Khamzat title shot aren’t they?
Nah do Islam (if he beats Poirier & Tsarukyan) vs whoever is the welterweight champ, that's much bigger than anything involving Khamzat currently.
 
Joinho10 said:
I'm looking forward to the return of Sheikh Dana

FC9zmo7XEAMivoo.jpg
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Holy Crap

Team Money Bag vs Team Gold Bars

We might just see Khabib return with kind of cheese these guys throw around
Im a happy man, These Middle East cards never disappoint and as European getting to watch a quality card without having to be up until 6am in the morning is a blessing.
 
The cards this year that have already been and are currently scheduled are insane. UFC making history here.

2024
UFC 299 on par with 300.
UFC 300, iconic event.
UFC 303 the return of McGregor with a reportedly 20mil live gate.
UFC 306, UFC debuts at the Sphere with first ever combat sports event.
UFC debuts in Saudi Arabia with an amazing card then a PPV after.
UFC debuts in Spain.
 
Probably the JAN PPV that they've done in CAN & BRA the last 2 years. I doubt the UFC goes away from MSG or Vegas but money talks. They could also do 2 PPVs in DEC if they really wanted to.
 
and on May 18th they will do Fury vs Usyk.
<mma4>
 
3x bigger than the current Saudi card would be bigger than ufc 300..
 
Ever since Dana power slapped his wife the opportunities over there has been looking brighter and brighter. Dana played them well.
 
