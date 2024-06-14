It's no big deal, in 1973 the agreement helped the USD to become the major reserve currency but nowadays it is able to keep that position because it's simply the safest and most available currency.



If you're a foreign government, a large multinational company you will do international business mostly in USD. Other large currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, etc are also used but to a lesser degree. Some currencies such as the BRL are important regionally such as in Latin America, but by and large you use the USD when you're buying or selling anything from iron ore, soybeans, oil, to computer chips, cars, airplanes and so on.

Nobody is accepting the Chinese Yuan or Rubles that can lose their value overnight except in very limited contexts.