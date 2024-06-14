  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy Saudi Arabia ends petrodollar pact. Now what?

U.S.-Saudi Petrodollar Pact Ends after 50 Years​


What is the potential fallout from this? My understanding is that the US dollar would have already crashed if it were not being propped up by being the DeFacto reserve currency due to oil being sold exclusively in dollars out of Saudia Arabia.
It also seems very odd that really no major news organization are talking about this right now.

anyone here done any Indepth research on this?



 
It's no big deal, in 1973 the agreement helped the USD to become the major reserve currency but nowadays it is able to keep that position because it's simply the safest and most available currency.

If you're a foreign government, a large multinational company you will do international business mostly in USD. Other large currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, etc are also used but to a lesser degree. Some currencies such as the BRL are important regionally such as in Latin America, but by and large you use the USD when you're buying or selling anything from iron ore, soybeans, oil, to computer chips, cars, airplanes and so on.
Nobody is accepting the Chinese Yuan or Rubles that can lose their value overnight except in very limited contexts.
 
Cuauhtemoc said:
It's no big deal, in 1973 the agreement helped the USD to become the major reserve currency but nowadays it is able to keep that position because it's simply the safest and most available currency.

If you're a foreign government, a large multinational company you will do international business mostly in USD. Other large currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, etc are also used but to a lesser degree. Some currencies such as the BRL are important regionally such as in Latin America, but by and large you use the USD when you're buying or selling anything from iron ore, soybeans, oil, to computer chips, cars, airplanes and so on.
Nobody is accepting the Chinese Yuan or Rubles that can lose their value overnight except in very limited contexts.
So you don't think even a 20% to 30% shift in cash reserves, away from the dollar, will impact the value greatly?
 
One step closer to the social credit score model that China uses. Cashless society is the beginning of the end.
 
We already had a thread on this bullshit.

Oil will continue to trade on the dollar, because it's the most stable currency out there. As a genuine tip, if you read an article that uses the term "petrodollar," you are dealing with a shit source.
 
Oil is now being sold in fractional shares of NVDA and doge coins.
 
Darkballs said:
We already had a thread on this bullshit.

Oil will continue to trade on the dollar, because it's the most stable currency out there. As a genuine tip, if you read an article that uses the term "petrodollar," you are dealing with a shit source.
I mean he posted a Kim Iverson youtube video so obviously he's using a shit source and doesn't care.
 
Petrodollar doesn't mean anything.

The US is not dependent on hostile foreign actors for its energy needs anymore. We learned our lesson during the 1970s.

Today under President Joe Biden, the United States is producing more barrels of oil per day than any country on Earth in human history.

We also have the largest natural gas deposit ever discovered right under our feet between New York and Ohio.

Let us know when you want to buy more weapons Saudi Arabia, obviously no one wants that Russian junk anymore.
 
