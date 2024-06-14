CantCucktheTuck
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2007
- Messages
- 13,816
- Reaction score
- 14,244
U.S.-Saudi Petrodollar Pact Ends after 50 Years
What is the potential fallout from this? My understanding is that the US dollar would have already crashed if it were not being propped up by being the DeFacto reserve currency due to oil being sold exclusively in dollars out of Saudia Arabia.
It also seems very odd that really no major news organization are talking about this right now.
anyone here done any Indepth research on this?