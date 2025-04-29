International Saudi Arabia and Qatar to pay back Syria’s debt to the World Bank

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,665
Reaction score
12,279
BY BASSEM MROUE
Updated 3:54 PM BRT, April 27, 2025

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Qatar said Sunday they will pay Syria’s outstanding debt to the World Bank, a move likely to make the international institution resume its support to the war-torn country.

A joint statement by the finance ministries of Saudi and Qatar said the decision to pay Syria’s nearly $15 million debt to the World Bank was made during this month’s meetings in Washington by the World Bank and IMF.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry thanked the two oil and gas-rich nations for paying the debt saying it opens the way for activating cooperation toward recovery and reconstruction after a 14-year conflict that killed half a million people and caused wide destruction in the country.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government in early December, when insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stormed his seat of power in Damascus, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been main backers of the country’s new leadership.

The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria. Some experts now say that number could reach at least $400 billion.

The joint Saudi-Qatari statement said the payment of Syria’s loans will facilitate the resumption of World Bank support and activities in Syria that have been stalled for more than 14 years. The statement added that the loan payment will allow Syria to take allotments from the World Bank in the near future for “vital sectors.” It did not elaborate.

Syria’s infrastructure suffered wide destruction during the conflict that broke out in March 2011. Last month, Qatar began supplying Syria with natural gas through Jordan to ease the long hours of electricity cuts that are common in much of the country.

A main obstacle for development projects in Syria are Western sanctions that were imposed on the country more than a decade ago mainly targeting Assad’s government and officials.

The Trump administration has yet to formally recognize the new Syrian government led by president and HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. HTS remains a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, and the sanctions imposed on Damascus under Assad remain in place.

However, Washington has eased some restrictions. The U.S. Treasury in January issued a general license, lasting six months, that authorizes certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

The European Union, meanwhile, has begun to ease some energy and transport sanctions and banking restrictions against Syria, suspending measures targeting oil, gas and electricity as well as transport, including the aviation sector.

The British government said Thursday it was lifting sanctions against a dozen Syrian entities, including government departments and media outlets.

https://apnews.com/article/qatar-sa...construction-a2f6c6ff00ed6ff131d8169f18f90446
 
Well.. credit where credit is due, im wary but realistically every nation and cooporation involved is going to try profit so ill wait and see
 
A bad investement for them, what it is for them in return.

Not a good move on the chessboard of realpolitik, that is the problem when you do as your told, you won't benefit from your doing.

Oil money will not be eternal.
 
How bout they just stop the group of peaceful people from slaughtering Christians. Would be a good start.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International US-backed commander says his Kurdish-led group wants a secular and civil state in post-Assad Syria
Replies
8
Views
254
Fox by the Sea
Fox by the Sea
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Analysis: Collapse of Syria’s Assad is a blow to Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’
Replies
1
Views
234
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,690
Messages
57,239,086
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top