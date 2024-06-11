  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Saudi’s looking to buy all Boxing Promotions …Saudi Boxing League incoming ?

Oh great, I guess my hands will get cut off if I get caught streaming.
 
Matchroom/Golden Boy and Queensberry would be the first wave of fighters to join the “Saudi League” if they move forward with this …
 
I'm not a fan of full centralization or monopolization but the Saudis could give us the best of both worlds. By acquiring all of the major boxing promotions we would get to see the best fight the best regularly. It would eliminate all of the hurdles (promotional & network politics) that have plagued the sport for years. Fans would benefit greatly and the fighters would earn more than they ever have. It's a win-win there.

The drawback obviously being that the Saudis would essentially have complete control of professional boxing. This would also create a single point of failure. Professional boxing would become far less resilient than it is now in its decentralized structure.
 
ah shit, we dont need boxing to go full UFC and make it so one company has like 95% market share in a sport.
plus its Saudi Arabia's government. as bad as boxing is now, it'd get a lot worse if the Saudis are the ones pulling the strings exclusively.
 
Blastbeat said:
ah shit, we dont need boxing to go full UFC and make it so one company has like 95% market share in a sport.
plus its Saudi Arabia's government. as bad as boxing is now, it'd get a lot worse if the Saudis are the ones pulling the strings exclusively.
Click to expand...
The fundamental difference between the Saudis and the UFC is that the former is extremely generous to its fighters financially while the other is cheap. The Saudis don't underpay them, or even pay market value, they're willing to overpay their fighters and clearly they can afford it. Having a $1 trillion public investment fund at their disposal makes this possible. Theoretically they could satisfy everybody's demands from the fighters to the fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

David Street
Boxing Promotions
2
Replies
34
Views
2K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
M
Ardreal Holmes vs. Marlon Harrington FEB.20th Salita Promotions “Big time Boxing USA” series
Replies
14
Views
799
MMALOPEZ
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,178
Messages
55,677,100
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top