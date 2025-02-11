Saturday night (SNL movie on Netflix)

The entire movie takes place in real time, starting roughly 90 minutes before the first episode of Saturday night live aired in 1975.



Lorne Michaels is the main character, which I think was a mistake, because he's the least interesting character in the movie.



And I realize they chose to show 90 minutes real time to emphasize the chaotic nature of that night, but it reeks of bullshit and exaggeration. I'm sure most of that events and challenges took place, but it had to be over the course of weeks, not all in the hour before the show started.



Once you accept that the actors don't look anything like the original cast, then you realize they did a fantastic job.



They gave Chevy Chase the best lines, making it clear that he was easily the most funny and talented guy on the show, which I take issue with since I've never found him funny outside of his Clark griswald character. But he's dropping more funny lines than Rodney Dangerfield in this movie. There is a great scene where he gets owned by Milton Berle though.



I hated the characters of Garrett Morris and Jon Belushi. Morris was my favorite cast member in real life, but in the movie his entire arc is "why did you hire me?" And that's it. They did give him one chance to shine though, when he sang his famous song about killing Whitey. So I am thankful for that.



Jon Belushi was relegated to being the problem child. He's angry, refuses to sign his contract, demands writing changes, disappears when needed, etc. Out of everyone in the movie, I think he gets done the dirtiest. I know in many ways he was a problem child, but this movie makes it look like that's ALL he was. And that's not fair.



Overall I give the movie 6/10.



It was interesting to see some of the behind the scenes stuff that I never knew, like how Billy Crystal got bumped, or how everyone was a complete asshole to the brilliant Jim Henson. But that's about as good as this movie gets.