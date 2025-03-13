tonil
Silver Card
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,656
- Reaction score
- 6,986
Satoshi Nakamoto's 1.1 million BTC has remained completely untouched since it was mined between 2009 and 2010.
No known transactions have been made from these wallets, which is unusual given the astronomical value of the holdings today (over $73 billion at current prices).
What's your guess, what's happening ?
No known transactions have been made from these wallets, which is unusual given the astronomical value of the holdings today (over $73 billion at current prices).
What's your guess, what's happening ?