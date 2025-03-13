  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Satoshi Nakamoto owns the most Bitcoin of any individual or entity

Satoshi Nakamoto's 1.1 million BTC has remained completely untouched since it was mined between 2009 and 2010.

No known transactions have been made from these wallets, which is unusual given the astronomical value of the holdings today (over $73 billion at current prices).

What's your guess, what's happening ?
 
He's waiting for Bitcoin to hit $1 mil so he can be the first trillionaire
 
If someone hasn't touched that kind of money, they already have more money than they'll ever spend OR they're dead.
 
Either it’s going to be one hell of a rugpull or the dude died
 
It's one of the most enduring mysteries of the past 20 years for sure.

At this point, I don't think we will ever know.

I suspect sudden death.
 
BB in Crazy!!!! said:
I’m waiting to sell it once it’s worth enough to buy a carton of eggs.
