Sativa vs Indica vs Hybrids

What’s your preference? I tend to lean sativa because I’m already pretty mellow. Indica during the day makes it hard to get motivated..



I do like a good Indica though. I mean I pretty much just love it all but Sativa more fits my personality.



I have a medical card in Florida so I pretty much get all of them and go back and forth between Sativa and Indica during the day.



Which leads us to hybrids. Pretty much seems like the most common and most available bud (I have a hard time calling it “Flower”) in Florida. I mean if I take a bong hit of a sativa and then one of an indica back to back is that the same as taking a big hit of a hybrid?



Also I’ve been smoking for pretty much 30 years. This whole Sativa and Indica thing has probably been around forever (Not sure if hybrids are a newer invention to weed) but it was never advertised as such. Your dealer had what they had. Sometimes they had a name for it but it was never sold as a sativa, indica, or hybrid.