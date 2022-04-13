Sativa vs Indica vs Hybrids

jerzey devil

What’s your preference? I tend to lean sativa because I’m already pretty mellow. Indica during the day makes it hard to get motivated..

I do like a good Indica though. I mean I pretty much just love it all but Sativa more fits my personality.

I have a medical card in Florida so I pretty much get all of them and go back and forth between Sativa and Indica during the day.

Which leads us to hybrids. Pretty much seems like the most common and most available bud (I have a hard time calling it “Flower”) in Florida. I mean if I take a bong hit of a sativa and then one of an indica back to back is that the same as taking a big hit of a hybrid?

Also I’ve been smoking for pretty much 30 years. This whole Sativa and Indica thing has probably been around forever (Not sure if hybrids are a newer invention to weed) but it was never advertised as such. Your dealer had what they had. Sometimes they had a name for it but it was never sold as a sativa, indica, or hybrid.
 
For me:

1.) Sativa
2.) Hybrid favoring Sativa
3.) Hybrid favoring Indica
4.) Indica

Indica hits my body hard, so I use it for pain management when my stomach is fucked up and I don't want to worsen it with Ibuprofen.

Sativas are for fun.
 
Always indicas for me unless I want to clean my whole house and or contemplate life itself then I'll opt for a Sativa. Weed gummys before bed are legit, they definitely cut back the tossing n turning in bed late night(highly recommend).
 
I prefer sativa, for reasons already mentioned by others.
But, sativas are harder to get, and harder to grow, especially landrace strains.
My reccomendation:
Durban Poison
Amnesia haze
Lemon haze
Acapulco gold
 
I don't really like sativas much at all. Make me jittery and just un focused and just kinda irritable. I don't really have a problem functioning off a heavy indica but i know that a Lotta folks do.
 
I want to get my hands on some Durban Poison as it's high in THCV which supposedly helps to significantly reduce the munchies. Has that been your experience with it?
 
