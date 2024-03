Law Talkin’ Guy said: I thought it simply was root beer, just a different name for it. Like kind of a ketchup/catsup type deal. Click to expand...

My understanding was that it WAS old timey rootbeer, but I just looked it up and traditional root beer could be made with sassafras root bark OR smilax vine.Modern rootbeer mostly uses artificial sassafras flavor.Sarsaparilla strictly refers to the soda made with smilax vine, and not to the sassafras flavored soda.Cuffs, you should know it tastes a lot like root beer.