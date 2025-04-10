Valhoven
Publisher: Sony
Developer: Housemarque (Finland)
Engine: Not confirmed; UE4, UE5 likeliest
Homepage: here
Nutshell: You play as Arjun, an enforcer who travels off-world to uncover a lost colony
Fun fact: Housemarque CEO has said this project only became possible after joining PlayStation Studios given the vision and scale they had in mind; development began in 2022 with a starting budget of 75M€
Fun fact: Different from previous title Returnal, new resource and progression systems will persist in addition to loadouts with unique evolution pathing
