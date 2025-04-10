PlayStation SAROS (2026)

Valhoven

Valhoven

Blood Ministry
Staff member
Forum Administrator
Joined
Jun 12, 2016
Messages
23,714
Reaction score
35,225
S1.png
Publisher: Sony

Developer: Housemarque (Finland)

Engine: Not confirmed; UE4, UE5 likeliest

Homepage: here

Nutshell: You play as Arjun, an enforcer who travels off-world to uncover a lost colony

Fun fact: Housemarque CEO has said this project only became possible after joining PlayStation Studios given the vision and scale they had in mind; development began in 2022 with a starting budget of 75M€

Fun fact: Different from previous title Returnal, new resource and progression systems will persist in addition to loadouts with unique evolution pathing

Sneak peak:

 
Major Dune vibes! State of Angus: peppered.

Steely-eyed preorder for me. Full faith and confidence Housemarque delivers after experiencing Returnal. DualSense integration will be off the charts.
 
Housemarque leveled up with just one game in the instabuy category few publishers can get from me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,178
Messages
57,145,288
Members
175,553
Latest member
Bruno Luiz da Silva

Share this page

Back
Top