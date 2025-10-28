Media Sara Bullet:"I think my style is more entertaining. He boxes,he kicks, nothing extraordinary"— Sara's coach agrees: "It’s easy to promote a Brazilian'

Also Sara bullet Coach spilling some truth:

"'Alex Pereira doesn't have that technique — knees, elbows,, hands, low kicks, high kicks, and the frequency. Shara can land 60 low kicks, 30 middle and 10 high kicks in one fight… We haven’t seen that from Alex Pereira. He’s closer to America, he’s Brazilian. It’s easy to promote a Brazilian.”

www.sherdog.com

‘Shara Bullet’ Considers His Style to Be More Entertaining Than Alex Pereira

Sharabutdin Magomedov believes Alex Pereira’s style is nothing extraordinary.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Acting like mma is some sick kata. Like the amount of various kicks makes you better
 
Oh, fuck off.

Shara is garbage compared to Alex. All he does throw sloppy hands and the same leg kick over and over. He's lucky he got that cool as fuck double spinning back punch KO or he'd been known for bad basics and his silly haircut and nothing else.
 
