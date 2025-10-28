alecnatt32
Also Sara bullet Coach spilling some truth:
"'Alex Pereira doesn't have that technique — knees, elbows,, hands, low kicks, high kicks, and the frequency. Shara can land 60 low kicks, 30 middle and 10 high kicks in one fight… We haven’t seen that from Alex Pereira. He’s closer to America, he’s Brazilian. It’s easy to promote a Brazilian.”
‘Shara Bullet’ Considers His Style to Be More Entertaining Than Alex Pereira
Sharabutdin Magomedov believes Alex Pereira’s style is nothing extraordinary.
