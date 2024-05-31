Custer's last stand for Salikhov. Turns 40 in 10 days and will be on a 3 fight skid (1-4 in 5) if he drops this one. Doubt they'll keep him around if he loses. Ponzi's 37 and will be 1-4 in 5 too if he loses, but finishing Morono two fights ago probably extended his leash a little more.



Btw, I thought the UFC was boycotting Colorado since they permitted One rules, because, you know, they're concerned about fighter safety? They must have gotten so big that they don't even give a shit about competition anymore.