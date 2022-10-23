Social Sandy Hook families seek 2.75 Trillion from Alex Jones

Haven't been following this because I generally don't give a shit about Alex Jones... But how did they figure he should be nailed for a billion? And isn't this just ridiculous? The guy is basically a conspiracy theorist with a web page.
 
Give it to them

That’s not enough, AJ killed those kids, laughed about it, then showed up at the parents house and mocked them…Does Jones have any siblings? They should also be sued…..we need to step up and control these murderers..
 
It would be very, very amusing to everybody if he got fined infinite trillion dollars.

Anyone who is interested in real freedom of speech should be supportive of this.

It's good that Jones had the chance to say all the things he said, and stir up all the shit.

It's also good that the families finally get a say too.

Excellent!
 
