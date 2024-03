I'm sure He wants the fight, especially since it's for the belt but I think Cory gets beat pretty badly. He doesn't have the high level wrestling to totally stifle Sean, and his boxing isnt that great- or at least it's a notch below Sean's. He doesn't have the power on his hands to make Sean respect him like Chito did, and I he's not as durable either. I like Cory, but just don't see it.