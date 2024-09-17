Sandhagen vs. O'Malley?

Is it the perfect time for these guys to fight?

I feel like they both could stand to have an opponent that is primarily a striker, and they're both coming off of losses to the new champ and the probable next contender, respectively.

Probably delivers in terms of entertainment as well. Any interest from anyone here?
 
I'd definitely watch that sir.
 
I think it’s destined to happen. It also has the recipe to be a FOTN banger.
 
Would be a great fight. Two of the best BW technicians on the feet.

However I think the threat of Sandhagens grappling would be the deciding factor. He’d probably tune O’Malley up with the sole threat of the TD assisting his striking.
 
If I were O'Malley I'd accept that fight as quickly as possible and win or lose, spend the next 6 months learning how to grapple and defending takedowns.
 
Cory has layed and prayed a lot worse strikers than Sean. I don’t think it’s an exciting fight as everyone assumes.
 
Sandhagen hasn't been primarily a striker since like 2020. He would wrestle o'malley, and I wouldn't blame him.
 
