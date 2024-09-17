Sandhagen vs. O'Malley?

Mr.Maelstrom
Random Flex Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 7, 2016
- Messages
- 12,290
- Reaction score
- 13,051
Is it the perfect time for these guys to fight?
I feel like they both could stand to have an opponent that is primarily a striker, and they're both coming off of losses to the new champ and the probable next contender, respectively.
Probably delivers in terms of entertainment as well. Any interest from anyone here?
I feel like they both could stand to have an opponent that is primarily a striker, and they're both coming off of losses to the new champ and the probable next contender, respectively.
Probably delivers in terms of entertainment as well. Any interest from anyone here?