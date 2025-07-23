Sandhagen shouldn't be an easy opponent for Merab, at all

Corey is good enough to stall for a while to give him opportunities to catch Merab coming in, but if he doesn't, he's going to get overwhelmed just like everyone else.



His defensive and offensive grappling have improved exponentially over the years. He's a good striker. Still, he's shown in the past that aggressive wrestling and the takedown threat can cause him to pause and look for openings that aren't there or stymie his offense. As always, Merab leaves openings when he strikes and shoots to be caught, but no one has been able to make him pay. Maybe Sandhagen will be more aggressive, try to time his knees up the middle or hope to clip him. It's possible, but not likely. Merab will eventually lose, but I'm not sure Corey is the guy to do it.