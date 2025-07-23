  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Sandhagen shouldn't be an easy opponent for Merab, at all

AimedWithV

AimedWithV

Double Yellow Card
@Silver
Joined
Nov 22, 2015
Messages
12,443
Reaction score
2,650
Kind of a clash of styles I think.
Sandhagen's relatively good TDD with ability to keep the distance with leg kicks, kicks and jabs vs Merab's attitude of failed takedowns->eating punches->clinch.
I think Sandhagen can easily take a round or two.
 
Sandhagen's TDD isn't bad but Merab will keep shooting. He is going to get the takedown.
 
NoSmilez said:
Sandhagen's TDD isn't bad but Merab will keep shooting. He is going to get the takedown.
Click to expand...
He can get clinch, too.
The thing is, that Cory is good in measuring/keeping distance.

So I think it will take time for Merab to get close.
 
Umar already completely tooled Sandhagen with wrestling. I don’t doubt for a second that Merab couldn’t do the same.

Sandhagen had a good win against Fig, but for some reason this match up just doesn’t interest me much… And I think the reason is what I typed above. Completely different levels of wrestling. ”I think you’d be surprised”
 
Corey is good enough to stall for a while to give him opportunities to catch Merab coming in, but if he doesn't, he's going to get overwhelmed just like everyone else.

His defensive and offensive grappling have improved exponentially over the years. He's a good striker. Still, he's shown in the past that aggressive wrestling and the takedown threat can cause him to pause and look for openings that aren't there or stymie his offense. As always, Merab leaves openings when he strikes and shoots to be caught, but no one has been able to make him pay. Maybe Sandhagen will be more aggressive, try to time his knees up the middle or hope to clip him. It's possible, but not likely. Merab will eventually lose, but I'm not sure Corey is the guy to do it.
 
AimedWithV said:
The thing is, that Cory is good in measuring/keeping distance.

So I think it will take time for Merab to get close.
Click to expand...

Cory measuring and keeping distance only works so long as he has his footwork, but Cory's footwork starts to go within 2 rounds if he's pushed to a pace that isn't his own, and he'll definitely be pushed by Merab.

He either has to KO Merab in under 1.5 rounds or he's overwhelmed by Merab to a decision loss.
 
Spath said:
Umar already completely tooled Sandhagen with wrestling. I don’t doubt for a second that Merab couldn’t do the same.
Click to expand...
Umar also tooled Merab with wrestling, until he gassed out.
 
I was impressed with Cory’s grappling creativity against Umar. i think it will translate well in the Merab fight. I wouldn’t be surprised if Cory comes up with some slick reversal moves he drilled in camp and lands a big knee or elbow as Merab changes levels, shoots, or clinches. There’s a lot of tape on Merab now and Cory is a smart guy. Cory could be the longest fighter Merab has faced as well. I expect him to take advantage of those long limbs to frame on Merab in the clinch.
 
Last edited:
AimedWithV said:
Umar also tooled Merab with wrestling, until he gassed out.
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Merab vs Umar Possible Strategy Change for Umar in the Second Fight
Replies
4
Views
309
Genki Sudo
Genki Sudo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,407
Messages
57,599,213
Members
175,762
Latest member
TGRinrehab

Share this page

Back
Top