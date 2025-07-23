Sandhagen shouldn't be an easy opponent for Merab, at all

AimedWithV
Kind of a clash of styles I think.
Sandhagen's relatively good TDD with ability to keep the distance with leg kicks, kicks and jabs vs Merab's attitude of failed takedowns->eating punches->clinch.
I think Sandhagen can easily take a round or two.
