Crime San Francisco is upgrading Fs to Cs and Bs to As to promote "equity"

www.newsweek.com

San Francisco schools upgrading F's to C's, B's to A's to promote equity

The initiative, part of a broader "Grading for Equity" plan to roll out in the fall, is stirring concern among educators, students and parents over academic standards.
San Francisco's public high schools will implement a sweeping change to their grading system this fall, replacing traditional methods with a policy that allows students to pass with scores as low as 41 percent.
This country is going down the shitter since Trump got re elected

Fucking dumb asses that voted for him
 
Meh, I used to get straight F's with like 50 absences a quarter from 6th grade on and I still got moved along every year til I quit forever in the 10th grade, this shit aint nothing new
 
No Kid Left Behind has been around for decades
 
I don't understand this at all.. is it all just to make the kids feel better about themselves? Better about being stupid and/or not working hard? What is the point?
 
This country is going down the shitter since Trump got re elected

Fucking dumb asses that voted for him
Can't tell if you're being sarcastic or not but this is clearly just crazy California dem thinking. Not exactly a fan of Trump but I very highly doubt he woke up and said "hey you know that city of San Francisco? Let's change the grading system and make dumb kids feel smart. Just for them though."
 
