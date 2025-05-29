Richmma80
San Francisco schools upgrading F's to C's, B's to A's to promote equity
The initiative, part of a broader "Grading for Equity" plan to roll out in the fall, is stirring concern among educators, students and parents over academic standards.
San Francisco's public high schools will implement a sweeping change to their grading system this fall, replacing traditional methods with a policy that allows students to pass with scores as low as 41 percent.
This country is going down the shitter since Trump got re elected
Fucking dumb asses that voted for him