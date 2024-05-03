The Good The Bad The HBK
Both are excellent actors who are the complete opposites on screen. Sam is loud and in your face while Morgan is cool calm and smooth.
It's close but for me I'm going with Morgan. He's the better actor, and I think his top movies are better although Sam has the deeper catalogue.
Samuel L Jackson
1. Pulp Fiction
2. Jackie Brown
3. Die Hard with a Vengeance
4. A Time To Kill
5. Star Wars Trilogy
6. MCU/Avengers
7. Unbreakable
8. The Hateful 8
9. Coach Carter
10. The Incredibles
Morgan Freeman
1. Glory
2. Driving Miss Daisy
3. Unforgiven
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. Amistad
6. Million Dollar Baby
7. Se7en
8. The Dark Knight Trilogy
9. Bruce Almighty
10. Gone Baby Gone
