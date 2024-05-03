Movies Samuel L Jackson vs Morgan Freeman

Favourite?

  • Samuel L Jackson

  • Morgan Freeman

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,138
Reaction score
42,486
Both are excellent actors who are the complete opposites on screen. Sam is loud and in your face while Morgan is cool calm and smooth.

It's close but for me I'm going with Morgan. He's the better actor, and I think his top movies are better although Sam has the deeper catalogue.




Samuel L Jackson

1000006136.jpg

1. Pulp Fiction
2. Jackie Brown
3. Die Hard with a Vengeance
4. A Time To Kill
5. Star Wars Trilogy
6. MCU/Avengers
7. Unbreakable
8. The Hateful 8
9. Coach Carter
10. The Incredibles



Morgan Freeman

1000006135.jpg

1. Glory
2. Driving Miss Daisy
3. Unforgiven
4. Shawshank Redemption
5. Amistad
6. Million Dollar Baby
7. Se7en
8. The Dark Knight Trilogy
9. Bruce Almighty
10. Gone Baby Gone
 
36e699d930b9e3d61e6e41252035de16_w200.gif
 
Morgan and it's not really close. For better or worse, both have been pigeon-holed into playing the same character over and over but Freeman's persona requires more range and talent IMHO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Good The Bad The HBK
  • Poll
Movies John Carpenter vs Clint Eastwood
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
BisexualMMA
BisexualMMA
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2 Sat. April 6 ESPN+ main 6pm et, prelims 3pm et
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
High Test With da Best
High Test With da Best

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,451
Messages
55,491,866
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top