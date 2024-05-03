Both are excellent actors who are the complete opposites on screen. Sam is loud and in your face while Morgan is cool calm and smooth.It's close but for me I'm going with Morgan. He's the better actor, and I think his top movies are better although Sam has the deeper catalogue.1. Pulp Fiction2. Jackie Brown3. Die Hard with a Vengeance4. A Time To Kill5. Star Wars Trilogy6. MCU/Avengers7. Unbreakable8. The Hateful 89. Coach Carter10. The Incredibles1. Glory2. Driving Miss Daisy3. Unforgiven4. Shawshank Redemption5. Amistad6. Million Dollar Baby7. Se7en8. The Dark Knight Trilogy9. Bruce Almighty10. Gone Baby Gone