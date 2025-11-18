Samoans, Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders have very short fuses

Anyone else notice this? They are so happy all the time. Always smiling and joyous, but there's a very thin line between that and throwing hands. Scary cause they're big as hell but fast as fuck

They got 0 to 60 at the drop of a hat. I went to school with Samoans and Tongans who hate each other for some reason, but everyone else is scared to mess with them
 
They are aggressive because an enlarged medulla oblongata. It's the sector of the brain which controls aggressive behavior.

Plus they have coconuts for head so they'll likely win in most fights
 
Really good people, they do not tolerate bullshit or passive aggressive shit or attempts to character assassinate. They will instantly call people out and beat ass. They banter but in a playful fashion. Just mean what you say and they'll be friends quickly with you.
 
They are fat sloppy and slow.
Fuck you talking about.
 
In all seriousness, when I was working in Pearl Harbor, the Hawaiians would literally roll out the red carpet for us. They were all about the Aloha Spirit. You will leave there about 20lbs heavier. They love to eat and portions are insane,

Some friends of mine worked in Guam, dont mess with the local ladies at the bars was all I really heard about.
 
Remember a big Samoan was goung off on this Mexican dude one time in college. The Mexican was maybe 2/3 his size. He laughed at the Samoan . Samoan trued to get in his face ...... mistake Mexican 1 shot dropped him. They are big dudes but from what I seen not as tough as they look.

Agree most the time theyvare pretty chill untill they arent
 
Samoans/tongans are a lot calmer than FBA in my opinion. they not as impulsive. If a samoan is fighting you, you did something to deserve it you really have to push them to it
 
