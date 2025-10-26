Law Same sex marriage under review?

I know Clarence told us after Rowe was overturned that same sex marriage and contraception needed to be addressed but are we here with some chick pleading about the sanctity of marriage when she's on her 3rd marriage?
www.scotusblog.com

Court to consider whether to hear challenge to same-sex marriage on Nov. 7

The court is scheduled to consider whether to hear Kim Davis’ challenge to same-sex marriage at their private conference on Friday, Nov. 7. As a general practice, the court does […]
the government should not be involved in the marriage thing at all. why should they have a say.
 
It should stay out of the church and that's all. The government shouldn't have any other say other then protecting religious freedoms.
 
Staph infection said:
Same sex marriage should be allowed but you weirdos took that inch and ran more than a mile with all the sexual depravity and lunacy.
I agree, too many alternative sexual identities have piggybacked on the trail blazed by the gays and lesbians in their quest for recognition. Marriage should be allowed between any non related consenting adults. I don't give a fuck about polygamy even.
 
They should be able to get married on civil ground. Churches should be free to deny them services and they shouldn't be able to adopt children and that's it
 
Staph infection said:
Same sex marriage should be allowed but you weirdos took that inch and ran more than a mile with all the sexual depravity and lunacy.
That's the thing, you can't even give an inch to unreasonable lunatics, and that applies to gay activist, race hustlers, illegal migrants, etc... none of these people are looking to meet you halfway, as soon as you concede a little ground that Overton window shifts and they're looking for the next thing. So before you know it you go from "oh what's the harm" to men in women's sports and gay porn in your kids elementary school libraries.
 
fingercuffs said:
You think the LGBTQ people who got married during their sane unions should have theirs revokek?
Yeah, they can keep living as they're living, cohabitate with and fuck whoever they want, not much will change for them, but letting them adopt kids is sick and absurd and demanding that the church recognize their ridiculous lifestyle is stupid. Just do your weird thing and keep it to yourself.
 
freakroor said:
the government should not be involved in the marriage thing at all. why should they have a say.
Well, they could always leave it up to the Church...

I mean, government was kind of needed to step in and recognize them as equal. It's a tenuous relationship, but without it, they ain't even close to having their unions(and all the benefits that come with it) being recognized at all.
 
Koro_11 said:
Good fuck em, a marriage is meant to be a union between a man and a woman.
Koro_11 said:
That's the thing, you can't even give an inch to unreasonable lunatics, and that applies to gay activist, race hustlers, illegal migrants, etc... none of these people are looking to meet you halfway, as soon as you concede a little ground that Overton window shifts and they're looking for the next thing. So before you know it you go from "oh what's the harm" to men in women's sports and gay porn in your kids elementary school libraries.
Koro_11 said:
Yeah, they can keep living as they're living, cohabitate with and fuck whoever they want, not much will change for them, but letting them adopt kids is sick and absurd and demanding that the church recognize their ridiculous lifestyle is stupid. Just do your weird thing and keep it to yourself.
its funny how people who talk like this are always in the news for sex crimes.
 
HereticBD said:
Well, they could always leave it up to the Church...

I mean, government was kind of needed to step in and recognize them as equal. It's a tenuous relationship, but without it, they ain't even close to having their unions(and all the benefits that come with it) being recognized at all.
The fact it's recognised as a religious thing is bonkers anyway, right?
 
Koro_11 said:
Good fuck em, a marriage is meant to be a union between a man and a woman.
Ahh all your opinions make sense now, when you post laughably stupid garbage like this. Totally, non straight people should just never be allowed to get married, and get none of the benefits that come with that, that's only for GOD FEARING STRAIGHTS.

How fucking ignorant dude. You're dumb as fuck to care about who marries who, you're pathetic lol.
 
italiamusica said:
Ahh all your opinions make sense now, when you post laughably stupid garbage like this. Totally, non straight people should just never be allowed to get married, and get none of the benefits that come with that, that's only for GOD FEARING STRAIGHTS.

How fucking ignorant dude. You're dumb as fuck to care about who marries who, you're pathetic lol.
He doesn't have the possibility of marrying so none of us should. Loveless joyless people just look down on anyone who is happy.
 
