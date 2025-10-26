fingercuffs
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 125,552
- Reaction score
- 60,591
I know Clarence told us after Rowe was overturned that same sex marriage and contraception needed to be addressed but are we here with some chick pleading about the sanctity of marriage when she's on her 3rd marriage?
Court to consider whether to hear challenge to same-sex marriage on Nov. 7
The court is scheduled to consider whether to hear Kim Davis’ challenge to same-sex marriage at their private conference on Friday, Nov. 7. As a general practice, the court does […]
www.scotusblog.com